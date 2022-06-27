Post-Roe v. Wade, access to legal abortion may be restricted by income disparity

In 1971, Detroit manufacturer Martin Mitchell found himself as a plaintiff in a court case in Michigan where he was advertising his company on billboards. Mitchell, the president of Mitchell Family Planning — a nonprofit corporation that disseminated abortion information — provided his clients with information to travel from places where abortion wasn’t legal, to Niagara Falls, New York, where it was.
His venture attracted huge interest, flying out as many as 175 cases a week for $400 each, which covered round-trip flights from Detroit, ground transportation to his clinic and lunch, according to an article published in TIME in 1971. That cost amounts to almost $2,900 today.
This was less than two years before the Supreme Court made a landmark decision on Roe v. Wade and ruled that the U.S. Constitution generally protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. At the time, the decision struck down many existing abortion laws.
In a pre-Roe v. Wade world, there was access to legal abortions, but the journey to terminate a pregnancy depended on location and financial resources. It’s not difficult to imagine how income disparities could be the new reality that many Texans and people in over 20 states seeking an abortion in the nation will now experience.
Providers and abortion funds in Texas — including those quoted in this article — and some clinics in neighboring states, such as Arkansas, have ceased operations due to legal confusion, according to a Texas Tribune article published June 24. Fund Texas Choice has also been closed and is “spending time analyzing the decision to ensure we are doing everything we can to comply with the law,” according to its website.
As the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, the right to an abortion is no longer constitutionally protected. Instead, legal abortion has become more of a privilege, and the biggest difference between people who will make it to an abortion provider and those who won’t comes down to one factor: money.
Socioeconomic instability is one of the most common reasons people seek an abortion, said Grace McGarry, Empower-Line manager at Whole Woman's Health, a network of reproductive and sexual health care providers that focuses on abortion care. It operates in seven states with four currently-closed clinics located in Texas.
The clinic covered 100% of abortion costs for Texas patients eligible for abortion through funding from the National Abortion Federation, McGarry said.
Income disparities affecting access to legal abortion has already been the experience of poor and minority women in many parts of the country prior to the overrule. Many state legislatures in the South and Midwest have spent decades working around Roe v. Wade policies and passed regulations on abortion to suppress access.
At Fund Texas Choice, 73% of its clients identify as Black, indigenous or people of color, said Jaylynn Farr Munson, Development and Communications manager of the organization, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Texans’ travel to abortion clinics and primarily funded by individual donors and grassroots donations.
In addition, the organization serves people with disabilities, transgender and nonbinary people, people in rural areas with limited access to clinics or medical services, those who are undocumented and people with limited English proficiency.
These people typically have difficulty making ends meet, Munson said. They are already marginalized in the maternal health care space, and many don’t have insurance.
About 38% of abortion patients were Black in a 30-state data pool for 2019, according to a report released in 2021 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Supreme Court decision raises worries that enforcement may target those with more strained finances. On average, Black households in Texas earn around $71,500 compared to white households' $95,533. Hispanic households earn around $76,400 on average, according to the Houston State of Health Data Portal.
Abortion is a very gerrymandered issue since not all people have equal access to it, yet not everybody needs to access it, McGarry said. The inequalities in education, housing, fair pay and child care disproportionately affect Black and brown people. Most clients at Whole Woman's Health already have one or more children at home.
“If you’re making $7.25 an hour, you kind of need the $7.25 an hour. You really can’t take that time, take that money out of your children’s mouths, essentially, in order to get the care that you need,” she said.
White, middle and upper-class people will have an easier time accessing abortions, Munson said. They may even work at companies that fund employee travel. But the people who will suffer the most are already having a tough time with health care. Some may not have seen a doctor in years, and many are unable to take sick leave with pay from their jobs.
For trips prior to the overrule, Fund Texas Choice offered its clients from $500 to $1,000, depending on the distance and their means of travel. Some states require a mandatory waiting period between the counseling appointment and the scheduled abortion, accumulating additional hotel fees. The organization tried to cover as much as possible but also referred clients to other funds in case it couldn’t sponsor the full amount, Munson said.
“The cost of an abortion can range from $500 or $650 to about $2,500, depending on how far along you are,” she said. “Then, of course, depending on if you have to travel, now you’re adding into gas cost, flight cost, the hotel cost and food because you’re taking off work, and you’re not eating food at home.”
Some might also be unable to afford $500 for the initial appointment when they find out they’re pregnant, Munson said, which causes them to spend time saving up and leads to their pregnancy being further along and the cost for an abortion becoming higher.
But that doesn’t mean privileged women should not worry about the right to legal abortion. In a column with The Cut, writer-at-large and author Rebecca Traister argued that the new abortion terrain will affect everybody.
“While scrutiny will be sharpest on poor and Black and brown people, women and people with uteruses of every race are going to be questioned not only about their unintended pregnancies but about the miscarriages of their wanted pregnancies,” Traister wrote.
Pro-Life Mavericks President Marysol Esparza said when her group does tabling events on campus, many of the conversations with her peers have surrounded economic instability and the idea that people are not ready for motherhood. Esparza said those are understandable reasons, but there are other options outside abortion.
To her, pregnancy is not the crisis — it's poverty or financial instability.
The student group is dedicated to defending life from the moment of conception until natural death, Esparza said. To fund scholarships for pregnant and parenting students, the members host several fundraising events throughout the year, have established a GoFundMe and increase visibility by making introduction videos explaining the organization.
The group will grant a total of seven scholarships to those students this year, adding up to $6,500, she said. One student has already received an endowment for the summer semester. Six more will be distributed in the fall.
Outside of the scholarships, Esparza also recommends people go to the pregnancy resource centers, which often provide ultrasounds, free pregnancy tests or a place for the mother to stay. They also have parenting classes and help individuals find jobs, she said.
“We need to do better as a society in providing these resources and also helping [women] to see all of their options so that they can make a [well-informed] decision,” Esparza said.
Texas has a trigger law that will automatically ban all abortions unless the mother faces death or a “substantial impairment of a major bodily function.” The law officially begins 30 days after the Supreme Court issues its judgment, which typically comes a few weeks after the opinion is delivered, according to the Texas Tribune.
However, Texas clinics have temporarily ceased procedures after some state leaders warned that pre-Roe statues prohibiting abortion could go into effect immediately.
The s
Prior to the Roe v. Wade overturn, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, into law in 2021. The bill bans abortions as early as six weeks. However, most abortions in the U.S. take place in the first 12 or 13 weeks of pregnancy.
Between Sept. 1, 2021, when SB 8 became law, and Dec. 31, an average of nearly 1,400 Texans traveled out-of-state for abortion care each month, according to a study conducted by researchers as part of the Texas Policy Evaluation Project.
Based on SB 8, abortion is only permitted until cardiac activity is visible within the embryo on an ultrasound, which starts roughly at the six-week mark in pregnancy for people with a “textbook-perfect menstrual cycle,” McGarry said.
Living in socioeconomic instability, undergoing unhoused situations, experiencing abusive relationships or undergoing massive stressors can make an impact on people recognizing if they’re pregnant or not, she said.
Esparza said she believes the embryo is still a living being, regardless if a person knows they’re expecting.
SB 8 didn’t change Fund Texas Choice’s model, as the organization funded the logistics of getting to the appointments – travel fees, hotel accommodation or childcare – rather than the procedure itself, Munson said.
But she noted that before SB 8, about 70% of its clients traveled around Texas, and the other 30% left the state. Now, 99% would leave Texas for an abortion. Prior to SB 8, Fund Texas Choice would receive about 40 to 60 calls per month, but it’s getting over 300 monthly but is only able to assist 100 clients due to staff capacity. The organization has a staff of eight.
The organization is uncertain of how the overturn of Roe v. Wade will affect the organization and its donors, but it will continue to evaluate and make changes, Munson said.
McGarry said Whole Woman’s Health will rely on lawyers to analyze how they can operate, how funding will function and the limitations of involvement from different organizations that work with the clinics. The worst-case scenario, she said, would be that grassroots funds are eliminated because they will have to rely on national funding, assuming it doesn’t get jeopardized.
The overturn may also cause people to take unnecessary and dangerous risks, and many people may have to continue pregnancies they can’t support, she said.
“The question around choice and the imperative nature around allowing people to make their own choices is that, ultimately, they have to live with the consequences of those choices, regardless of which pregnancy outcome that they choose,” Munson said.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.