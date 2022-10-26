Political discourse, echo chambers created from social media

With all the content posted on her timeline during the 2016 presidential election, Amanda Jordan, advertising and social media lecturer, decided to look into political misinformation on Facebook and other social media platforms for her master’s thesis.
A few days after the election, as Jordan was about to defend her 120-page thesis, she received a notification from Apple News: Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg went on record admitting his platform had a misinformation problem.
She got her master’s that day, Jordan said.
Six years later, social media has only become more vital in political campaigns and played an important part in how its users access news. This year, half of U.S. adults get news at least sometimes from social media, according to the Pew Research Center.
It has also served as an entry point for consuming news and increased already existing habits.
Biology junior Katelyn Ruehlen said she remembers back in 2009, in the early days of social media, she would gravitate toward watching TV or reading the paper. But now, with access to headlines at the click of a mouse, she is exposed to more news than she was previously, and the older modalities have taken a back seat.
While social media has a huge impact in providing readily available information, Jordan said, its downside is that there is no gatekeeper. People can post whatever they want without ramifications.
People with differing political views often try to pass information on to their family members through shared posts and linked articles without any verification or factual backing, Ruehlen said. These posts are then portrayed as fact when they are often opinion pieces, requiring people to double-check and cross-reference the information.
With the amount of access to information today, it is easy for personal bias to blend with
the line of truth, Ruehlen said. This can also take the form of outdated articles being passed off as new information or taking information out of context to fit a new narrative. People need to be diligent about ensuring that they are getting the right information.
“If people just knew the facts for what they are, and there wasn’t a bunch of talking around things or cherry-picking certain details and omitting certain things, I feel like that could actually help,” she said.
Unlike when Jordan was developing her thesis, she said that today, political misinformation and social media are huge areas of study because users may not even realize they’re consuming false information.
“You’re gonna go to the polls to make your voting decisions based on misinformation that you think is correct, which is actually probably more dangerous than being uninformed,” Jordan said.
While the platform does provide an opportunity to expose users to different perspectives by giving everyone a platform for expression, the ability to customize who and what sources they follow creates a situation where people are trapped in a bubble with others of the same viewpoint, Ruehlen said. This can widen the already severe divide between the two prevailing ideologies in the U.S. political scene.
Social media algorithms encourage cognitive dissonance, Jordan said. The algorithm shows people content based on who they follow and what content they engage with, so they will continue to see the same misinformation due to their social media habits indicating their political leanings.
The person then never encounters either opposing viewpoints or factual information, Jordan said.
Education sophomore Nyla Ruffin said she gets her news from Apple News or friends’ posts on Snapchat or TikTok and will click on the links to read the actual article before going back and reading the comment section. If it is a topic she is really interested in or disagrees with, she will do her own research and dig deeper, she said.
“I feel like everyone should always check their sources like go to a higher-up or directly to where it’s coming from,” Ruffin said.
A study developed by Harvard Kennedy School in 2020 showed that 71% of surveyors agreed that social media companies should provide fact-checks of statements from politicians, with 86.9% of Democrats and 56.97% of Republicans agreeing.
People might also consider cross-referencing the information on social media against different sources or dig for information by going directly to news source websites instead of relying on social media as the only news outlet, Ruehlen said.
Jordan said that it’s difficult to correct the misinformation, as humans tend to hate to admit that they’re wrong because of a sense of vulnerability. To some, facing information that contradicts what they originally believed is difficult, as that means they would have to admit they’ve believed falsehoods.
“The more polarized an individual is, whether it’s left-leaning or right-leaning, the more likely you are to consume and then share misinformation,” she said.
Social media is a great opportunity to give people a platform so long as their opinions don’t cross the boundary of disrespecting others and circulating false information, Ruffin said. Those with a following whose voice is extremely popular have to be extra careful about the things they say online.
“With the election coming up and things like that, if you don’t do your research, you’ll never know, and you’re always hearing that one voice, that one biased opinion,” she said.
Setting aside misinformation, Jordan said social media has exposed Generation Z to more information, and the demographic has used the platform to its advantage for social justice movements. Social issues, such as the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, would not have happened as strongly, if at all, without social media.
In 2020, 17-year-old Darnella Frazier took out her cellphone to record Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, kneeling on 46-year-old George Floyd’s neck. The video, which was initially uploaded to Facebook, ignited international protests over racism and police abuse. In 2022, Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison.
“Clearly, there were other issues surrounding that, and things happening at that time that kind of led to that being successful, but social media played a huge role in that as well as playing a huge role in the organization,” Jordan said. “That’s how people were able to find out when rallies were happening or where to show up or anything like that.”
Social media has the ability to not only provide a space where more voices can be heard, but it also keeps certain demographics in check, making it easier for people to recognize and speak out against discrimination, Ruehlen said.
“There are things that are hidden away that end up affecting our daily lives, how we do things, that we wouldn’t have this information on if we didn’t have [social media] today,” she said.
Sharing private troubles on social media has also allowed people to introduce more relatable perspectives into the issues happening, Jordan said. Before, one may think that they’re alone in dealing with certain issues, but social media plays a role in connecting people who have similar needs and helping them rally with one another.
People who share news on social media also have a responsibility to ensure that the information is correct. Otherwise, it becomes a game of telephone, and the facts become watered down, Ruehlen said. That can be extremely harmful to certain communities, like older generations who are not as technologically capable as their younger counterparts.
People who have been using the same traditional news channels or newspapers for their entire lives have built trust in that source. When they see those same names thrown around on social media posts, they automatically assume they can trust the information attached, Ruehlen said.
But the risks associated with regulating the platform could outweigh the risks of misinformation.
Ruffin said regulating information would eventually shift a free speech platform into one that only allows a single perspective that everyone must follow.
The growth of social media in political campaigns is prevalent. In 2008, Jordan said most candidates weren’t using social media, and former President Barack Obama’s campaign was one of the first to use it to its advantage. Now, a campaign needs to have a social media presence.
Jordan said she has also seen Gen Z-ers completely “own” politicians for saying something backward or hypocritical on social media. In the past, such politicians would have gotten away with spreading false information at a debate, but now people can check their accuracy.
In August, Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old Texan political activist, raised over $2 million for abortion care after both, directly and indirectly, exchanging blows with Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Twitter. The congressman previously said in a speech that overweight and unattractive women don’t need to be worried about getting pregnant.
“I think everybody’s kind of tired of the fighting and ready to, like, ‘let’s get some stuff done,’” she said. “You’re starting to notice that there’s a little bit of shift there. Candidates who are sharing information and trying to be as helpful as they can and reach their constituents are starting to see a bit more traction than those who are just using it as a tool for fighting.”
