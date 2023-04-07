Plays, painting and a festival in this week's To-Do List

Many Arlington-area events are planned for the week after Easter, with a variety of artsy entertainment in this week’s To-Do List.
Baseball
The Texas Rangers will take on the Kansas City Royals in their last three games before going on the road.
The games will be held starting at 7:05 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Globe Life Field.
Local sports fans can come out and support their team.
Theater
Lovers of theater and comedy can catch a performance of Noises Off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Theatre Arlington.
The production tells the story of a group of actors attempting to put on a flopping show.
Described as “the funniest farce ever written,” the play follows a variety of traveling actors rehearsing a bomb called Nothing’s On. Doors slamming, on and offstage conspiracy and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this classically comic play.
Filled with lots of slapstick comedy, romantic rivalries and lover’s quarrels, the play follows the band of actors as they struggle to keep everything together and keep the show going.
General admission is $30.
Painting
Arlington residents can channel their creative side with open air painting sessions in downtown starting at 3:30 p.m. April 15 at Knapp Heritage Park.
Sessions are led by experienced artists and are open to painters of all skill levels. Each session will focus on a different downtown scene, allowing guests to explore the unique character of the city.
Participants can bring their own supplies or rent kits that include a canvas, two paint brushes and seven tubes of different colored paint.
Festival
Folks can enjoy the second annual Asian Heritage Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. April 15 at Levitt Pavilion.
This event is free to attend and will feature a fashion show, vendors, food trucks and the famous Lion Dance.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, food and drinks.
Country music
Country singer Trace Adkins will perform for the Hope Gala and Concert from 9:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. April 15 at Live by Loews.
The event is being put on to raise money for Community Storehouse, an organization that provides support services such as after-school tutoring, preschool classes, food and nutritional provisions to underserved families.
The one-of-a-kind concert is a close-up and personal performance. Tickets ranging in price from $75 to $200.
