Plant parents on campus share wisdom, offer tips about plant life

\With strict restrictions on pets in dorm rooms, plants are replacing the void for animal lovers like nursing junior Alexis Steve, who lives in Vandergriff Hall.
Steve has an extensive plant collection in her dorm room of 70 to 80 plants valued between $1,200 and $1,700.
With the COVID-19 surge and quarantine regulations that followed, taking care of plants helped Steve set a routine, she said. Watching them grow also entertained and calmed her down.
“It just gives you something to look forward to seeing every day. And every day it also changes,” Steve said. “A lot of people are always interested when they walk into my dorm.”
Biological chemistry freshman Jenny Hoang said the pandemic fueled her plant addiction to growing indoor plants in her Vandergriff Hall dorm room.
Taking care of plants is like self-care because it encourages individuals to take care of themselves as well, Hoang said.
“As you’re watering it, you kind of forget everything else, and you just slowly take care of the plant,” she said. “It just helps you be more mindful. I guess that just translates to self-care.”
Plants make for a good room decoration along with their other great qualities, Hoang said.
But for Seven Le, Tea Garden Nursery manager, the patience that comes with nurturing plants makes her happy.
Le said the hobby doesn’t require much maintenance depending on the plant’s characteristics, but it still teach owners discipline.
Hoang said researching the care requirements each plant needs to thrive is one of the most important parts of being a plant mom.
“I’ve made [a] mistake where I thought a plant was really pretty, and then I bought it,” Steve said. “I didn’t realize that it needed full sun or needed a lot of fertilizer, or I just didn’t know how to take care of it properly.”
A few plants that are low maintenance and cost are pothos and philodendrons, she said. They’re accessible, as people can find them at most grocery stores and local nurseries.
Hoang said along with the ease, they are also a pretty plant for dorm room decorations as they start trailing once they grows.
She recommends pothos for those looking to get into the hobby for the first time.
They can thrive with little light, which makes it easier in dorm rooms.
Le said orchids are an easy option to start with if one is interested in flowering plants, as they only require to be watered once a week.
She also suggests cactus to beginners, as it’s easy to care for and doesn’t require much water.
But Steve said succulents can be difficult to grow for many.
With the popular notion of cactus being a low-maintenance plant, many choose these as a first plant to ease them into indoor planting, she said. But this can be a downfall as well. When people fail, it makes them not like growing plants.
“Succulents are just really, really difficult for most people,” Steve said. “That’s why people don’t like plants because they tried succulents. They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s supposed to be easy,’ but it’s really not,” Steve said.
Plants like monstera, DZ plants, pothos and philodendrons show signs that help owners understand if they lack water or light at a glance. So, these make for an easier option over succulents, she said.
Hoang said ZZ plants and snake plants can also be a good option for dorm rooms, as they require low light and help elevate a dorm room with their unique leaves.
Taking care of plants might be confusing and overwhelming at first, but with time, it gets better, she said.
She recommends buying a pot with holes at the bottom.
Le said a common mistake many make is putting a one-gallon plant in a 10-gallon pot. This can overwhelm the roots and kill the plant because you’ll end up watering it and fertilizing it way more than it needs to be.
Le suggests students start with the cheapest plant they can find.
“[If] you kill it, then you know what to do [next time],” she said.
Plants can tell a lot about one’s personality, so picking something that represents one well and trusting yourself is important, she said.
@ayeshahshaji
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.