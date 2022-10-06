Pilates: benefits beyond breaking a sweat

Stretch, sweat, inhale then exhale, connect the mind with the body and move as one. This isn’t the average workout – this is pilates.
Pilates is where people build strength and flexibility through added tension from the springs of the reformer, a bed-like frame with a flat platform that rolls back and forth on wheels that aids in lengthening the muscles, or on a mat depending on the exercise. The exercise is intended to focus on the entire body to build stability at all ages.
It’s one of the most functional exercises someone can do, said Heather Gradke, owner of The Pilates Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
Before pilates, Gradke said she experienced pain from running and weight training. After switching, pilates helped her to strengthen her stabilizing muscles to support big movements in her lifestyle.
From professional athletes, nine-year-olds and 90-year-olds to people with neurological disorders, pilates is inclusive to all individuals, she said.
“We have all shapes, sizes, ages in our studio. That’s the beauty of it,” Gradke said.
For first-time folks, private sessions are the best way to get individuals into their pilates journey. These sessions can help them obtain the most from their pilates experience, it’s also the best way to see results firsthand, she said.
Cami Grasher, owner of The Pilates Effect, said she started pilates back in 2009, and without the exercise she wouldn’t be the same.
It’s not just a workout, it’s more than that, she said. Pilates goes beyond just exercising the body for one’s health, it’s about controlling the body to provide individuals with healing and rehabilitation.
Sometimes people don’t realize that there can be underlying reasons they experience headaches, and the same is true for back pain or sore muscles which could be due to imbalance and weakness in the body, she said.
The rehabilitation premise of pilates stems from the 20th century when physical trainer Joseph Pilates turned to the exercise as a form of healing his asthma, rickets and rheumatic fever.
During the end of World War I, Pilates served as an orderly where he helped hospitalized immovable patients. He decided to attach bed springs to the hospital beds to provide support for patients’ limbs, which led to “the Cadillac,” a specialized piece of equipment that is used to work various muscles in the body.
At the time, the invention was popular amongst injured army men and dancers. Today, the exercise has made its way into various studios across the nation.
From lifting weights at the gym to moving on the reformer in a pilates studio, Ashlie Wagganer, co-owner and manager of Club Pilates, said she loved the long-term health benefits from pilates that was different from any other strength training she’d done.
“It’s not a workout where you’re gonna be running and sweating and breathing super heavy,” Wagganer said. “You’re more controlled and it also brings an element of mental clarity and focus.”
It brings awareness to connecting the mind with the body and has changed Wagganer’s overall flexibility, posture, spinal alignment and core strength to move like she hadn’t before, she said.
It’s not just limited to the studio. People can do pilates whenever and wherever, Wagganer said. There’s mat pilates that can be done at home and followed through online videos, though people can come into the studio for advanced workouts with the reformer to see some of the benefits of pilates.
Pilates offers a community of people who are positive and uplifting. Although it can be intimidating at first, the benefits of the community and the exercise that it provides outweigh any anxiety people may have, she said.
“When you walk in, it’s like your fitness family,” Wagganer said.
