Pie-eating Contest, Broadway Then & Now and a Bohemian Queen concert in this week’s To-Do list.

Calling all pie lovers, musical theater enthusiasts, and Queen fans! This week, Arlington residents and Mavericks have a colorful and diverse set of events to choose from.
Sports
Sports fans can catch the Texas Rangers battling Oakland Athletics on Sept. 13 and 14 at Globe Life Field.
On Sept. 14, the stadium will be hosting UTA night, promoting its one-dollar hot dogs, as well as discounted $8 tickets to UTA students.
Go for the game or the food, either way, it’s a cheap, fun way to spend your weeknight.
At 4:00 p.m. Sept. 17, Choctaw Stadium will feature the Arlington Football Showdown, with teams from Southern University and Texas Southern University facing off on the field.
Recreation
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop will be holding its first annual pie eating contest 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 1707 N. Collins St., Arlington, Texas.
The entry fee is $7.50, and $8.50 for those who require a gluten-free pie.
The fee includes the price of a pie, a bottle of water, an apron and a prize for competitors.
Music
Theatre Arlington will be hosting Club Cabaret - Connor Lidell Broadway Then & Now, a musical evening of broadway classics and contemporary songs.
The songs will be performed by Connor Lidell and UTA musical theater students.
The event will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Music lovers will also have the chance to catch all-star tribute band Bohemian Queen in concert, from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Arlington Music Hall.
A theatrical show featuring songs from the entirety of Queen’s catalog, the tribute band will also be showcasing some of Freddie Mercury’s most iconic outfits.
The band will also feature musicians including Guitarist Steve Zukowsky, Sheer Heart Attack, Led Zepagain, Dog ‘n Butterfly, Bassist/Vocalist Aaron Samson, Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses and more.
