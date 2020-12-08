life.todolist.CL

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s list includes meeting Santa, a miniature train exhibit and a reptile expo.

Pictures with Santa, a miniature train exhibit and holiday lights in this week’s To-Do list

Illumination Celebration and Santa at Galleria

Galleria Dallas is home to classic holiday traditions such as the nation’s tallest indoor Christmas tree, set with a light show several times a day, and a chance to take a (contactless) photo with Santa.

Both the Christmas tree and Santa are available daily until Christmas Eve.

Meeting Santa, which includes a chance to get on Santa’s sleigh, costs $40, while the tree light show is available to all Galleria guests.

Pictures with Santa, a miniature train exhibit and holiday lights in this week’s To-Do list

Fans fill the stands prior to the start of the 15th annual AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2019, in Fort Worth.

Gift of Lights Texas

Texas Motor Speedway is hosting a holiday light exhibit from now through January, with millions of Christmas lights and accompanying holiday music.

Tickets cost $30 per car, and proceeds benefit three local charities.

Pictures with Santa, a miniature train exhibit and holiday lights in this week’s To-Do list

The Trains at NorthPark in Dallas.

Trains at NorthPark

The 20-year-old miniature toy train exhibit tradition features trains, 1,300 feet of track, and replicas of New York City's Time Square, The White House, The State Fair of Texas and much more.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 12 and senior citizens ages 65 and older. Children under age 2 are free.

The exhibit runs until January.

Pictures with Santa, a miniature train exhibit and holiday lights in this week’s To-Do list

The orchestra warms up before a rehearsal of The Music Man on Feb. 25, 2019, in the Mainstage Theatre.

Dallas Symphony Christmas Bops

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is having their annual performance of classic holiday favorites and sing-along carols through Sunday.

Because of social distancing protocols, seats are only available online in groups of 2.

Prices range from $149 to $169.

Pictures with Santa, a miniature train exhibit and holiday lights in this week’s To-Do list

Retiring biology professor Jonathan Campbell holds a Guatemalan Jumping Pitviper on Jan. 9, 2019, in the Amphibian and Reptile Diversity Center.

Lone Star Reptile Expo

The Knights of Columbus Hall in Arlington is hosting a reptile exhibition Saturday and Sunday. The exhibit includes snakes, frogs, toads, turtles, lizards and more.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for children 6 years and under.

@ByDavidSilvaR

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Tags

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments