Pet Palooza, drive-in movies and a discussion series in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes the Levitt Living Room Series, Maverick Pet Palooza and a disability workshop.
COVID-19, Diversity & Social Work Practices
The School of Social Work is hosting part two of its discussion series on race, COVID-19 and health Friday at 2 p.m.
During the discussion, participants will reflect on COVID-19 responses and how to create health equity in social work practice.
The virtual event will be held via Zoom, and you can register here.
Maverick Pet Palooza
EXCEL Campus Activities is hosting a pet photo and video contest from Wednesday to Friday. Pets will be judged based on three categories: “Pet Runway,” “Good and Oof” and “Tricks & Talents.”
Submissions were accepted until Wednesday, and each participant could submit up to two entries.
You can vote for your favorite entries from Wednesday to Friday at 5 p.m. on the EXCEL Campus Activities Facebook page. Winners will be selected based on likes and win a $20 Amazon gift card.
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
In honor of disability pride month, the Crip Camp Impact Campaign is offering a free series of virtual workshops every Sunday through August 30.
This week’s segment will focus on “hashtag activism” and how to organize online community movements. American Sign Language interpretation and captioning will be provided.
Tribeca Drive-In Movie Series
The Tribeca Drive-In Series will be held at AT&T Stadium every weekend throughout July.
Ten different movies will be shown this weekend, including John Wick, Back to the Future and Inside Out. Concessions will be available, and attendees must wear face masks when entering the stadium and leaving their vehicles.
Levitt Living Room Series
The Levitt Pavilion is hosting its next installment of the Living Room Series on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The virtual event will feature the Peterson Brothers, a band that combines blues, soul and funk rhythms.
The event is free and open to the public. You can attend via the Levitt Pavilion Facebook page.
