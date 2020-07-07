Pet Palooza, drive-in movies and a discussion series in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

todolist

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s list includes the Levitt Living Room Series, Maverick Pet Palooza and a disability workshop.

The School of Social Work Building sits at the intersection of Cooper Street and UTA Boulevard.

COVID-19, Diversity & Social Work Practices

The School of Social Work is hosting part two of its discussion series on race, COVID-19 and health Friday at 2 p.m.

During the discussion, participants will reflect on COVID-19 responses and how to create health equity in social work practice.

The virtual event will be held via Zoom, and you can register here.

Millie, a Brittany spaniel, walks alongside Patty, a dachshund, June 23 at F.J. "Red" Kane Park in Arlington.

Maverick Pet Palooza

EXCEL Campus Activities is hosting a pet photo and video contest from Wednesday to Friday. Pets will be judged based on three categories: “Pet Runway,” “Good and Oof” and “Tricks & Talents.”

Submissions were accepted until Wednesday, and each participant could submit up to two entries.

You can vote for your favorite entries from Wednesday to Friday at 5 p.m. on the EXCEL Campus Activities Facebook page. Winners will be selected based on likes and win a $20 Amazon gift card.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

In honor of disability pride month, the Crip Camp Impact Campaign is offering a free series of virtual workshops every Sunday through August 30.

This week’s segment will focus on “hashtag activism” and how to organize online community movements. American Sign Language interpretation and captioning will be provided.

You can register here.

"Sky Mirror," a sculpture by Anish Kapoor, is seen in front of AT&T Stadium on June 6. The stainless steel structure stands over three stories tall and 35 feet across the face.

Tribeca Drive-In Movie Series

The Tribeca Drive-In Series will be held at AT&T Stadium every weekend throughout July.

Ten different movies will be shown this weekend, including John Wick, Back to the Future and Inside Out. Concessions will be available, and attendees must wear face masks when entering the stadium and leaving their vehicles.

You can buy tickets here.

Levitt Living Room Series

The Levitt Pavilion is hosting its next installment of the Living Room Series on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The virtual event will feature the Peterson Brothers, a band that combines blues, soul and funk rhythms.

The event is free and open to the public. You can attend via the Levitt Pavilion Facebook page.

