Paper or screen: notes for different note-taking methods

Before the creation of computers, the art of penmanship was prized, and the sounds of scratching pencils and flapping paper filled college classrooms as the professor’s lecture echoed throughout the room.
Over the years, writing notes by hand slowly gave way to clacking keys, touchscreens and new ways to customize study materials.
Digital note-taking might appear to be the superior method with its various options, its ability to streamline and organize and its sustainable nature, but handwritten notes still have a place in modern academia.
Understanding the benefits of each method can help anyone improve their note-taking game.
If the goal is to have notes available anywhere at any time, digital notes serve that purpose best, said Carlos Cucalon, communication technology adjunct assistant professor.
Apps like Evernote and OneNote allow people to organize their notes in one location that can be accessed across multiple devices anywhere with an internet connection. The option to store notes in a cloud allows students to review material on their phones and prepare for exams before class, for example, Cucalon said.
There are also applications that can perform calculations and easily create graphs. Tablets can be used for drawings that keep people engaged in the discussion while being creative and solving problems in class, he said.
“[Taking digital notes] is a little bit easier because you have more “unlimited” real estate compared to [the] notebook,” Cucalon said.
But if writing for retention is the goal, students may be better served writing notes by hand, he said.
A 2014 study by Princeton University and the University of California published in the Association for Psychological Science found that students who took notes on laptops performed worse on conceptual questions than students who took notes longhand.
People are more prone to taking verbatim notes when typing on a computer, which often leads to them not processing the information they hear, said Daniel Sledge, political science associate professor.
“When we write with our hands, we have to summarize what we are hearing. We have to engage with it; we have to turn it into something that we personally understand,” Sledge said.
Digital note-taking can also increase the risk of distractions, Cucalon said. If email and social media notifications are enabled, it can be easy to lose focus because there isn’t a division between the device students are learning with and the device they’re interacting on socially. This requires students using computers and tablets to be more diligent about eliminating distractions.
While handwritten notes may increase retention, students using this method can also struggle to keep up with heavy workloads, especially with those lacking the penmanship skills of previous generations, he said. Students studying classes with dense theories may opt for a computer to keep up with lectures.
The best results could potentially come from using a hybrid approach.
For years, journalism junior Hannah Garcia took notes by hand until her friend suggested she start using an iPad this year.
Garcia said she had been complaining about having multiple notebooks and using so much paper and wanting to find a more environmentally-friendly alternative.
Taking notes with a stylus on her iPad using the GoodNotes app allows her to create unlimited notebooks and use unique highlighting and underlining features while also getting the benefits of writing by hand, she said.
“Before I had this, I [couldn’t] do type notes, and a lot of that is because I’m not a fast typer,” she said.
Garcia said she has always taken handwritten notes to remember what she has learned and has seen no difference in writing notes on a tablet versus on paper. But she said each person is different.
“For me, though, I just think having a sort of stylus or an option where you can write will help better than just typing,” she said.
But for practice-based classes that require a laptop to complete assignments, it may be difficult to use a second device like an iPad, Cucalon said.
Either way, taking notes is crucial in any environment that requires critical thinking and recalling information, Sledge said. It’s something backed by research that helps people learn.
“Listen to understand, and then write understanding on paper,” Cucalon said.
Or, a tablet.
