One love leads to another: Senior shares how he took up acting

Like most great origin stories, Caleb De La Torre’s began with a high school crush on a theater student his freshman year.
Although he didn’t land the girl, De La Torre found a new love interest: acting.
The acting senior has come a long way since training in the valley’s fine arts theater program, appearing in over 11 shows spanning his high school and college career.
However, studying theater wasn’t always the goal, De La Torre said.
“My first year of high school, I had a pretty bad experience with theater. I didn’t really like it,” he said. “I thought it was just time-consuming, and I wanted to do other things. I played soccer, and it was keeping me away from [that], too.”
After some convincing from his director, De La Torre decided to give theater one more chance and auditioned for his school’s rendition of The Addams Family, a musical based on a series of cartoons by Charles Addams published in The New Yorker in 1938.
“I got the role of Gomez, and it was completely different from anything else I had played,” De La Torre said. “I guess that kind of instilled or sparked my interest [in] acting.”
As his appreciation for the art form developed, De La Torre said the glory of a well-received leading role was a feeling that stuck with him.
With graduation careening ever quicker toward him, he still had no idea what to study. It wasn’t until his senior year of high school, while on the verge of enlisting in the Army, that he realized pursuing professional theater was an option after his high school theater director mentioned it.
“He’s like, ‘Schools give you scholarships, and I think you’re good enough to get a scholarship from somewhere,’” De La Torre said with a smile.
Fortunately, his director was right, and UTA awarded the amateur actor a scholarship to its fine arts program.
Although he was ready to pursue his dreams, De La Torre said that convincing his family was another matter.
While they were happy he found something to be passionate about, he said his family was skeptical about him pursuing a theater arts degree, saying he wouldn’t be able to find a job or support himself.
However, this changed over the summer when they saw him perform at Shakespeare Dallas in A Midsummer Night’s Dream with fellow acting senior Alysha Gonzalez.
His family realized what he was capable of and that theater was more than just a high school hobby gone too far, De La Torre said.
“They’re very proud of me, and they were happy to see me doing my own thing out here,” he said.
De La Torre said his favorite experience with theater was performing as Rene Flores in the spring 2022 production of Lydia by Octavio Solis.
“I had the honor of playing such a complex character who’s been possibly my favorite character that I’ve been able to play,” he said.
Theater arts senior Efren Paredes said he learned a lot from De La Torre’s method and acting choices.
De La Torre’s stage presence brings as much fire to the little moments as it does to his big monologues, Paredes said.
“He knows the balance. That’s what a good performer does,” he said. “A performer [takes] the attention from the audience. A great performer knows when the attention is on him.”
Within 10 to 15 seconds, it was clear De La Torre was a top contender in the roles he auditioned for, said Andrew Gaupp, professor, associate department chair and artistic director for the Maverick
Theatre Company.
“He would do these small little details of emotions, where if someone was just looking at Caleb throughout the whole performance, they would get a whole arc from him,” Paredes said.
Gaupp admired how De La Torre attacked both the script and character and made it come to life with physicality, energy and focus, he said.
Biloxi Blues director Larry Cure echoed this sentiment when describing De La Torre’s audition for the Theatre Arlington production.
“The key thing is [he’s] very natural. He’s not pushing the comedy out, and I think that’s the key,” Cure said.
In Biloxi Blues, written by Neil Simon, De La Torre acted alongside theater performance junior John Marshall, performance senior Maximilian Swenson, UTA acting alumni Sean Sicard and other local artists.
With its witty humor, quick one-liners and autobiographical premise, Paredes said the show was amazing, holding his attention the entire time while balancing comedic and dramatic moments.
After the final performance of the play Sept. 4, De La Torre will only have one show left in his college career.
The graduating senior said it felt surreal to remember how nervous and overwhelmed he felt at the open house for freshmen in the fine arts program all those years ago versus experiencing the same event as a senior this year.
Before this summer, he was extremely nervous about graduating and figure out what he wanted to do, De La Torre said. But after seeing how local theaters have treated him, he feels a lot more relaxed and prepared for his future.
He also encouraged underclassmen not to be afraid of what others may think.
When he first arrived at UTA, De La Torre said he felt insecure and timid, and he urges anyone pursuing something, whether fine arts, engineering or nautical archeology, to strive for it in spite of cynics or skeptics.
Any graduating senior should not waste time waiting for things to happen to them. Instead, they should be entrepreneurial in spirit and chase after what they want, Gaupp said.
“You have to be dogged in your pursuit of what you want,” he said. “But if you have the talent, if you have the ability and the desire to do your art, you should just attack it with all [the] energy and focus you can give to it, and most likely, you will succeed.”
In his pursuit, De La Torre plans to audition for graduate school about a year and a half following his graduation. During the gap, he will audition for various local productions and work on his skill set.
De La Torre also noted that he and his high school crush are on good terms, saying that his love for theater simply outweighed his crush on her.
@mckebbaw
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.