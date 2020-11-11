Office for Students with Disabilities renaming leaves some with misgivings

The Office for Students with Disabilities was renamed the Student Access & Resource Center on Sept. 17, causing some students with disabilities to feel like they were being hidden away by the university.
What Happened
The new name was chosen to “better reflect the goal of providing services to all students with accessibility needs,” center director Cynthia Lowery stated in a university press release.
The change was made to be more inclusive, but the effect it had on the school’s disability community felt exclusive, disability studies alumna Maria Barahona said.
The office has a long and arduous history, she said. It’s because of disability pioneers and advocates like alumni Sam Provence and John Dycus that the office even exists, and this change feels like a step backwards.
“Disability is an important piece of diversity and of a person’s identity. So I don’t see any negative connotation to it,” Barahona said. “There’s nothing wrong with having a disability.”
She said she would understand if the name was changed from a word like “handicapped,” which has a negative connotation and could be viewed as offensive.
However, the word “disability” is a legal term, Barahona said, and taking it out of the name takes away the recognition and representation that the disability community fought so hard for in the first place.
Barahona said this situation is a reminder of why the disability rights slogan exists: “Nothing about us without us.”
Making the decision to change the name of an office that means so much to so many was one that should have been made by incorporating the knowledge and opinions of those in the community it affects, Barahona said.
The press release is unclear on who was involved in the decision-making process, and Lowery did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.
Why It Matters
One student who immediately took issue with the change is history senior Tanner Boswell.
Boswell was hit by a car when he was 14 years old, which resulted in nerve damage and chronic pain. He can’t feel his legs but can still walk, although it takes significant effort, and he sometimes has to use a cane. Those are his visible disabilities, but he has several invisible ones as well. Boswell has post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression and a panic disorder.
He is active in the disability community, fighting discrimination through petitions and social media. He’s also minoring in disability studies.
Although changing the office’s name might seem trivial on the surface, removing the word “disabilities” makes students with disabilities less visible, Boswell said.
When he first heard about the name change, he didn’t believe it. The change came out of nowhere, he said, and no disability studies students or professors he knew were consulted. It became a hot topic within the disability community at UTA, and no one knew who was in charge of making the decision.
“They didn’t consult anybody in the [disability studies] minor before they just went and changed the name of something that we find pretty important,” Boswell said.
He speculates that administrators tried to remove a “negative” word from the office title, since several decades ago using the term “disabled” was considered offensive.
However, in recent years younger generations of the disability community have taken the word back, Boswell said. It has become a source of pride for many, including himself.
The disability community has its own culture, Boswell said, and the word “disabled” is a part of that. Even if the office stays exactly the same post-change, students like him won’t feel as welcome when they aren’t specifically named.
Boswell compared the situation to if the women and gender studies program was renamed to humanity studies or something similar. It takes the focus off the topic at hand, he said.
Boswell said he isn’t normally the type to make a scene. But in this case he felt like he should do something since his professors couldn’t or wouldn’t speak out against the university.
Seeing how the name change affected the people around him — especially the ones who had been with him since he became disabled — is what prompted Boswell to create a petition.
Boswell’s petition has reached 70% of its 100-signature goal and can be viewed or signed online.
What It Changes
Dycus said that as long as the name change doesn’t affect how the office operates or alter its mission, he’s okay with it.
He has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair, so he has experienced firsthand the right and wrong ways to refer to people with disabilities over the years.
When he was in college in the ’60s, “handicapped” was the bad word, Dycus said, and “people with disabilities” became the new politically correct term.
During his time in college, he advocated for disability rights with Provence and Jim Hayes, two well-known members of UTA’s disability community. In the ’80s he helped found Helping Restore Ability — previously known as the Arlington Handicapped Association — and was named the organization’s man of the year in 1997.
At 72 years old, he sees the situation differently than the average college student today.
Dycus said he’s a word person, and to him the new name has a cleaner feel to it. Syntactically, “the Office for Students with Disabilities” had too many prepositions, and he likes that the new name includes the word “access.”
“If the name change does not change the priorities of this office, if it treats all of its people the same way, if it’s funded and promoted with the same vigor by the administration, if all we’re talking about is this name versus this name, then I like the new name better,” Dycus said.
However, that does not invalidate the opinions of the young people upset with the change, he said.
He isn’t sure who changed the name, but if no students or faculty in the disability community were consulted on the change, they should have been. If they woke up one morning and something so crucial to their college experience was changed — as is the case with Boswell — Dycus understands the upset.
Dycus said if it turns out that there was an ulterior motive from university administration, that they deliberately attempted to decrease attention to disabled students, then that is wrong.
“If it’s merely something that looks better on the stationery, and sounds more 21st century and doesn’t detract from the mission or the funding or the visibility — and that’s a big if — then yeah, I’m okay with the new name,” Dycus said.
@Sam_Knowles00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.