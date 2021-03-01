Notable victories from the 78th annual Golden Globes

The 78th annual Golden Globes aired on NBC Sunday night, but in case you missed it, here are a few notable victories and backstories for the winners and ceremony.
The Golden Globes were hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for the fourth time, and this year’s show was the first bicoastal broadcast of the Globes’ history.
Although hosting “together”, Fey called in from the Rainbow Room in Manhattan, while Poehler streamed from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Here’s what you need to know about a handful of this year’s victors, along with the official 78th Golden Globes Spotify playlist to listen to while you read.
Andra Day
Andra Day won Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The film follows Holiday’s career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics.
Day is a singer most known for her smash hit “Rise Up” in 2015. The United States vs. Billie Holiday was Day’s first major acting role, and this is her first Golden Globe.
Day is also the first Black woman to receive the Best Actress award in 35 years, the last being Whoopi Goldberg in 1986 for “The Color Purple.”
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster, long-time actress and director, won Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture for her role in The Mauritanian in 2021. Foster played a defense attorney representing a man who was detained and imprisoned without charge for years.
Foster thanked her wife, her dog and Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers in her acceptance speech. Foster has claimed to be Rodgers’ biggest fan on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in the past, and Rodgers thanked her for her support in his 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player acceptance speech.
This is Foster’s third Golden Globe victory. She previously won Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama for The Silence of the Lambs in 1992 and Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama for The Accused in 1989.
Chadwick Boseman
The late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2020. Boseman played an ambitious trumpeter who convinces a room full of musicians to tell stories and secrets.
Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward honored him in a posthumous acceptance speech, where she said he would thank God, his parents and his ancestors for their guidance and sacrifices.
Although the deceased actor has had other serious roles, he is best known for his work in the Marvel blockbusters Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. This is his first Golden Globe.
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah. The 2021 historical drama and biography features Kaluuya as an activist-turned-chairman of the Illinois chapter in the Black Panther Party.
Kaluuya’s acceptance speech was interrupted by technical difficulties, muting him for a moment before he could continue.
Kaluuya is best known for his roles in Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror Get Out and Marvel’s Black Panther in 2018. This is his first Golden Globe award.
John Boyega
John Boyega won Best Supporting Actor - Television for his role in the Amazon Original show “Small Axe” in 2020. The show is based on the experiences of the West Indian community in London from 1969 to 1982.
Boyega is best known for his role as Finn in the new Star Wars trilogy from 2015 to 2019. This is his first Golden Globe award.
