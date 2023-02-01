No school, snow problem: Students bond during winter storm

Students waddled from their apartments and dorms with their chins slightly tucked and their breath like steam in the air. Some were bundled tight in knit scarves and puffer jackets, while some were a little less prepared. Some moved in pairs and others with three or more, but all seemed to embrace the frigid week.
A winter storm blew through the Metroplex on Monday, leaving Arlington in a blanket of snow and ice. Classes moved online, businesses closed and students took to the streets.
The mud beneath the snow-capped hills at Doug Russell Park looked like frosted fudge and the stream like icing oozing along the creek bed. The wind bit and nipped, but folks didn't seem to mind.
Winter has a way of slowing things down. The rain that would normally pour instead sifts down in gentle flakes, and the water stops in place. Cars crunch lightly down the streets. People shuffle carefully step by step. Fingers are slow to text. The world is quieter, laughter echoes longer and moments seem to stretch.
There is a palpable joy, as if the cold brings out warmth in each person. For some, this week’s memories will last forever.
When graduate student Pranav Kale woke up the Tuesday morning of the winter storm, he didn’t know it would be his first time experiencing snow. Kale said he felt scared at first when he went outside to test the conditions.
“I was like ‘what’s happening, what’s happening in Texas,’ because I never heard that it snows in Texas,” Kale said.
He said he immediately changed into the warmest clothes he had — pale blue jeans, a shirt and a fleece jacket — and called his friends to play in the snow.
The group spent their time having snowball fights and taking candid pictures. Kale got a lot of snow down his shirt, but feeling the sensation was not as cold as he had thought, he said.
Back in India, Kale's family was asleep when he went out in the snow, but he said he planned to call them and share pictures. It would also be their first time seeing snow.
“I’m pretty much sure that they will be happy,” he said. “They will be like ‘we are missing out,’ but hopefully they will come here and we will play snow together.”
The park was bustling with others like Kale and his friends enjoying games in the snow. They sled down different slopes, posed for pictures or played a pickup soccer game.
Political science freshman Caitlin Kalb and business freshman Diego Valencia decided to spend their time on a leisurely stroll.
“We knew it was gonna ice because the classes were canceled yesterday,” she said. “We woke up and were like, ‘Oh wow, OK, let's go walking.’”
The two said they hadn’t been out in the snow since the last winter storm, but back then it wasn’t as pleasant. This time they took photos, stole icicles from frozen fountains and huddled arm in arm.
Although they still had homework to finish, Kalb said that they planned to go home and watch When Harry Met Sally…
“I don’t think I’m a winter person at all. This is like very weird and cool to me,” Kalb laughed.
Across the campus, students tiptoed through the drizzling snow, looking for picture-perfect nooks and crannies.
Psychology freshman Francesca Ramon scooped up a handful of snow and tossed it in the air like white confetti on the University Center mall. Her cheeks were rosy and her smile beamed as her friends snapped pics. It was her first time seeing snow in Arlington.
As someone who grew up in Houston and moved to Ecuador until college, Ramon said she doesn't get to experience snow often.
“I love it, it's really pretty,” she said. “I like the parking lots being completely covered.”
She said she made sure to send pictures of her and her friends to her mother, who is in Ecuador taking care of Ramon’s sister and was happy to see her daughter’s snow-filled shenanigans.
The group built snowmen, grabbed lunch in the UC and then went home to watch movies. Ramon said she wanted to make memories before transferring to Austin next year, and she and her friends spent the evening baking brownies to give out to students at Kalpana Chawla Hall.
For Texas, winter often comes as a bitter surprise. But while the weather might be cold, the feelings are warm and the experiences are forever.
“It's more than I imagined,” Kale said. “And to share this experience with my friends, it's kind of a big thing.”
