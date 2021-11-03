New Maverick homecoming traditions usher in celebration’s return to campus

With Homecoming less than a week away, festivities will include an array of special events on campus starting Monday through Nov. 14.
Homecoming provides a way for students to take a breather, have fun with other people and get involved with the community, said Abigail Ibarra, Freshman Leaders on Campus Homecoming chairperson.
“Things are finally starting to normalize, so I guess we’re expecting a larger turn out of people and a lot more energy,” Ibarra said.
While some Homecoming events occurred last year, it was called Maverick Spirit Celebrations, Student Activities director PK Kelly said. This year will be closer to a traditional Homecoming compared to last year’s celebration.
“We’re excited about being able to return to a live Homecoming,” Kelly said.
A majority of events are outdoors and will be spread out as much as possible, he said.
Homecoming involves a lot of preparation and participation, said Kelly Pham, Paint Your Ride program chairperson for Freshman Leaders on Campus. Pham said she’s noticed a high level of excitement and anticipation on campus for Homecoming this year.
Students can receive giveaways and make memories throughout Homecoming week at events like Paint Your Ride, the Homecoming Parade and Street Festival and EXCEL Campus Activities’ BASH.
Giveaways include sunglasses, blankets, keychains and more, Kelly said.
Students can participate in activities people couldn’t do anywhere else, Pham said.
Kelly said some of the new events this year are Chalk The Mall and Black Maverick Reunion.
Student organizations get to draw a representation of their organization on a square on the Central Library mall with sidewalk chalk for the Chalk The Mall spirit event. Participants will compete for cash prizes.
The Black Maverick Reunion, which includes food, music and door prizes, is an event for students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends of UTA’s Black community.
It’s many students’ first time on campus this semester, and Homecoming is a good way to get involved and see what UTA has to offer, Pham said.
There is a lot of energy and school spirit on campus, Ibarra said.
“Seeing that just on a day-to-day basis, I can only imagine how that’s actually going to be when it comes to Homecoming,” she said.
@ritchie3609
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
