Because of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent stay-at-home orders placed by the mayors of Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth and many other cities across the country, accessibility to entertainment escapes such as concerts, museums, dance lessons and bars have gone right out the window.
This spring, The Shorthorn introduced The To-Do List, a weekly newsletter informing students of events happening across the Metroplex. Naturally, our new initiative is on hold. But with these new challenges come new opportunities.
In these uncertain times, there is a sense of innovation powered by the use of the internet. Without leaving the house (which by the way, please stay home folks), we have the opportunity to explore museums from across the world and watch movies in sync with our friends.
Here is your virtual to-do list:
Arlington Yoga Center
Arlington Yoga Center may be closed during this time, but that hasn’t stopped the organization from finding ways to interact with one another.
The center is offering free yoga classes via livestream which will be left on the site afterwards for participants to revisit. Though there is no cost to the event, the Arlington Yoga Center does appreciate small donations to help maintain their business during the closure.
Participants can sign up to join these classes and receive more information here.
A Colors Stream
The popular YouTube music channel presented by COLORSXSTUDIOS is lending their digital space to a 24-hour stream of artists who are stuck inside their homes.
At 1 p.m. daily, new home sessions from featured artists will premiere. Recent artists streaming on the feed include Glass Animals, Lil Halima and Maverick Sabre.
Outside of the stream, the channel’s popular series COLORS provides aesthetic setups that feature artist performances from across the globe. Past artists include Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar and Doja Cat.
A Colors Stream can be viewed here.
Netflix Party
Netflix Party connects viewers and their friends to watch a movie in sync together, with a messaging window to the right of the screen so jokes and observations are not missed. Granted, we all have that one friend who may still talk too much during the movie so you may still have to hush them.
On March 18, Beyonce stans from across the world gathered around for a viewing of the iconic, groundbreaking masterpiece Homecoming, with the nearly year-old documentary trending on Twitter. UTA’s LGBTQ+ Program will also be hosting a Netflix party of their own this Friday at noon. Movie options include Edge of Seventeen and Hairspray.
Current trending shows on the streaming service include “Tiger King,” “All American,’’ “Uncorked,” and “Love is Blind.”
Netflix Party is free and only available on Chrome desktop and laptop browsers. Viewers can download it here.
Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher Sculpture Center
The two museum attractions located in the heart of downtown Dallas are also temporarily closed. That should not discourage art fans and seekers from admiring, studying and interpreting classic works of art.
The Dallas Museum of Art's entire collection can be viewed online and is separated by department, category of art and cultural background and history. Their current exhibition, “Flores Mexicanas: Women in Modern Mexican Art,” is also available online for people to view.
Nasher Sculpture Center is providing parts of its art collection online. Along with displays of their art available through the website, the sculpture center has additional activities for visitors including crafts, online lessons and more.
Access the Dallas Museum of Art here and the Nasher Sculpture Center here.
Dance Party hosted by Mark Kanemura
Mark Kanemura, a former Lady Gaga backup dancer, is hosting daily dance parties on his Instagram live to get social media users off their couch and just dancing.
Kanemura, known for his viral “Cut to the Feeling” dance videos, broadcasts his dance party every weekday at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time.
The dance routine includes music from Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and other pop music legends.
You can catch Kanemura’s parties live or on his profile for 24 hours after. You can visit his Instagram here.
