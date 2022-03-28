Naomi Green presents "A Trans Woman’s Story" to share her experience

UTA’s LGBTQ+ Program hosted a dialogue by Naomi Green titled “A Trans Woman’s Story” at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom in light of Women’s History Month.
During the event, Green shared her experience of navigating through her coming out, transition and everything that shaped her to be the woman she is today.
Josh Mackrill, LGBTQ+ Program coordinator, said the event intends to show the disparities that affect trans women and to share the experience that goes around their entire experience.
Green is a 39-year-old Black trans woman who’s an advocate for LGBTQ+ communities of color.
She said she remembers being bullied growing up and believes this is what shaped her to be strong and excel in everything she sets her heart to.
Focusing on her academics and extracurricular activities like sports and cheerleading helped her not only boost her confidence but also feel socially accepted despite her mannerisms that were largely unaccepted by her peers, Green said.
“[Bullying] definitely had an impact on me and my mom played a tremendous role in helping [to] really build my confidence and letting me know that none of that really mattered,” she said.
She said she strongly believes family is a very important part of people’s lives and plays a huge role in how one identifies themselves.
This ability to feel confident in her own skin and her attitude to be successful at various pursuits carried her forward, giving her a sense of community and belonging growing up and shielding her from social isolation, Green said.
“The more accepted you are, the more love you feel and the more confidence you have in yourself,” she said. “And that really played a part in me growing up as a person and feeling like I fit in or feeling like I was not less than though I may have been different.”
This meant that Green was able to be open about her sexuality with her peers and identify as a gay Black man before she discovered the word trans.
Her peers knowing she was gay didn’t change much about how people interacted with her or viewed her.
This not only let Green be herself unapologetically but also promoted other closeted individuals to find acceptance of their sexuality and embrace it.
Even then, she hid her gender transition at new workplaces out of fear of social rejection and discrimination at work.
Green said she wishes she had known it was OK to be more open being trans, and people will accept her for who she is.
“With education comes understanding, and understanding comes acceptance, and with acceptance comes change,” she said.
If there is anything she hopes the audience takes away from hearing her story, it is to allow people to live their lives and take their journeys themselves, Green said. She urges folks to become allies and advocate for the issue.
As he appears as a cisgender white man, Mackrill wants to use their power and privilege to give a platform to marginalized folks like the transgender community and in which students, staff and faculty can be educated to build an allyship.
They also hoped this event became a learning opportunity and a stepping stone for those individuals who might be struggling with gender identity and were looking for insight from a person who has experienced a similar situation.
Green said being an ally means being an accomplice to the people that are outside of one's community, especially of the trans and LGBTQ+ communities.
And at times this means to create space or a seat at the table for someone that is missing from the table, she said.
When this fails to happen, people need to be willing to give up their seats in order to create a space that makes sure that communities who are not represented have a seat at the table, Green said.
@ayeshahshaji
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
