Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Marking the end of the Islamic month, Ramadan, Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunup to sundown, increasing their spiritual introspection and reflection along with personal growth and development, said Isa Ibn Matta, WhyIslam outreach advocacy manager.
Eid falls on May 2 this year and celebrates the end of the spiritual journey during Ramadan, he said.
Mosab Kazmi, mechanical engineering junior and Muslim Student Association outreach chair, said for him, Eid is a day to celebrate togetherness. It’s a day to honor a successful month of obedience and servitude to God, he said.
At the end of Ramadan, when fasting is done, the first thing Muslims are obligated to do is give charity to those less fortunate, called Zakat al-Fitr, Ibn Matta said.
After the charity has been given, the celebrations commence, he said. Celebrations include visiting family, friends and other members of the community and having elaborate meals.
Muslims pray Eid prayer early in the morning as a community on the day of Eid, Ibn Matta said. There are no other obligations, other than no one is meant to fast.
The charity is in place to ensure no one fasts during the day of Eid, he said.
“[The] celebration is not just for those who, based on their socio-economic status, can afford it,” Ibn Matta said.
He said everyone who has the ability to feed themselves and their families find those who cannot and make it a point to feed them.
“So rich [or] poor, regardless of race, gender, nationality, ethnic origin – everyone eats on Eid,” Ibn Matta said.
Dima Saleh, nursing sophomore and Muslim Student Association president said she gets ready with her new clothes, shoes, jewelry and celebratory messages to send her family and friends the night before Eid.
Kazmi said he visits family and friends, greets by embracing them, congratulates them on finishing Ramadan and gives gifts.
In the time of Prophet Muhammad, during Eid, people put on their best clothes and their best smelling Attar, a perfume without alcohol, and had shows like acrobatics for people to enjoy and commemorate a massive celebration, Ibn Matta said.
This legacy still continues today.
Saleh said Eid celebrations vary from family to family, and every household has its unique traditions to celebrate.
Ibn Matta said Eid, though a religious festival, manifests differently across different cultures.
“But it’s all in the spirits of really enjoying yourself [and] having a good time,” he said.
There’s no pressure to have new clothes or give gifts. It’s about the communal aspects of the celebration like coming together, Ibn Matta said.
It’s important to make the distinction between religion and culture, he said.
“Oftentimes, whenever it comes to seeing things that Muslims do, it can be very confusing, and I can say this for myself as a convert,” Ibn Matta said.
He said it is important for people to understand Islam is a religion that attains peace and purity by following the commandments of the creator of everything that exists, and whoever does that is a Muslim.
“Ramadan becomes an extension of that peace and purity, and the celebration of Eid becomes the enjoyment of the peace and purity secured from that path of spiritual growth and really focusing on [the] relationship with the Creator of everything,” Ibn Matta said.
