Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Mosque attendees pray the Eid prayer May 2 during Eid Al-Fitr at the Mesquite Islamic Center. Eid includes donating charity, one of the five pillars of Islam.

Marking the end of the Islamic month, Ramadan, Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunup to sundown, increasing their spiritual introspection and reflection along with personal growth and development, said Isa Ibn Matta, WhyIslam outreach advocacy manager.  

Eid falls on May 2 this year and celebrates the end of the spiritual journey during Ramadan, he said.

Mosab Kazmi, mechanical engineering junior and Muslim Student Association outreach chair, said for him, Eid is a day to celebrate togetherness. It’s a day to honor a successful month of obedience and servitude to God, he said.

At the end of Ramadan, when fasting is done, the first thing Muslims are obligated to do is give charity to those less fortunate, called Zakat al-Fitr, Ibn Matta said.  

After the charity has been given, the celebrations commence, he said. Celebrations include visiting family, friends and other members of the community and having elaborate meals. 

Muslims pray Eid prayer early in the morning as a community on the day of Eid, Ibn Matta said. There are no other obligations, other than no one is meant to fast.

The charity is in place to ensure no one fasts during the day of Eid, he said.

“[The] celebration is not just for those who, based on their socio-economic status, can afford it,” Ibn Matta said.

He said everyone who has the ability to feed themselves and their families find those who cannot and make it a point to feed them.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Sunnyvale resident Mustafa Hamad, 52, recites the tashahhud "testimony of faith" in Arabic on May 2 during Eid Al-Fitr at the Mesquite Islamic Center. Tashahhud is part of the Muslim prayer where the precant sits on the ground facing the qibla.

“So rich [or] poor, regardless of race, gender, nationality, ethnic origin – everyone eats on Eid,” Ibn Matta said.

Dima Saleh, nursing sophomore and Muslim Student Association president said she gets ready with her new clothes, shoes, jewelry and celebratory messages to send her family and friends the night before Eid.

Kazmi said he visits family and friends, greets by embracing them, congratulates them on finishing Ramadan and gives gifts.

In the time of Prophet Muhammad, during Eid, people put on their best clothes and their best smelling Attar, a perfume without alcohol, and had shows like acrobatics for people to enjoy and commemorate a massive celebration, Ibn Matta said.  

This legacy still continues today.

Saleh said Eid celebrations vary from family to family, and every household has its unique traditions to celebrate.

Ibn Matta said Eid, though a religious festival, manifests differently across different cultures.

“But it’s all in the spirits of really enjoying yourself [and] having a good time,” he said.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Faith resident Jinaba Fatty, 38, left, and her daughter Fatoumatta Zahra, 9, walk toward their car May 2 during Eid Al-Fitr at the Mesquite Islamic Center. Fatty and Zahra wore cultural clothes from Africa for Eid this year.

There’s no pressure to have new clothes or give gifts. It’s about the communal aspects of the celebration like coming together, Ibn Matta said.

It’s important to make the distinction between religion and culture, he said.

“Oftentimes, whenever it comes to seeing things that Muslims do, it can be very confusing, and I can say this for myself as a convert,” Ibn Matta said.

He said it is important for people to understand Islam is a religion that attains peace and purity by following the commandments of the creator of everything that exists, and whoever does that is a Muslim.

“Ramadan becomes an extension of that peace and purity, and the celebration of Eid becomes the enjoyment of the peace and purity secured from that path of spiritual growth and really focusing on [the] relationship with the Creator of everything,” Ibn Matta said.

@ayeshahshaji

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments