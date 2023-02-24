Music, monster trucks and ziplining in this week's To-Do List

As the months and seasons change, new events hit the Metroplex. With March on the horizon, here are some of the best activities residents can enjoy in this week’s To-Do-List.
Trivia
Beer lovers can drink and play trivia from 6 to 9 p.m. March 1 at Division Brewing.
Pub Guys Trivia offers guests the chance to compete against some of the smartest minds in the Metroplex and have some locally made drinks in the process.
Music
Metroplex residents will have the chance to see John Mellencamp live. Doors open at 7 p.m. March 1 at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. In 2008, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Billy Joel.
Mellencamp’s musical career has spanned over 35 years. He has released 26 albums and earned 13 Grammy nominations.
Tickets are still on sale and range from $44 to $299.
Zipline
Arlington is opening Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 3 at River Legacy Park East.
The Park will feature two zipline and rope courses over River Legacy Park in east Arlington.
The grand opening event will also feature ziplines over the Trinity River and a future outdoor axe throwing range.
Reservations for this family-friendly event can be made at goape.com.
Culture
Arlington will be hosting the American Muslim Cultural Celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. March 4 at Levitt Pavillion.
This free community event will offer musical performances, great food and a Syrian sword fight in a family-friendly environment. Several guest speakers will be attending, including Dr. Omar Sleiman, Rep. Salman Bhojani and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Monster Trucks
Monster Jam returns to Arlington starting 7 p.m. March 4 at AT&T Stadium.
Attendees can see the biggest trucks in action, with a pre-show PIT Party starting at 2:30 p.m.. Iconic names like Grave Digger, Megalodon, ThunderROARus and El Toro Loco will be roaring in the dirt.
Tickets are still on sale and start at $30. Guests two and older are required to have tickets.
