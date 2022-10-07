From celebrating Indigenous People’s Day to monster trucks to 5K races and live music, Arlington residents can find plenty of activities to add to their schedules in this week's To-Do list.
Culture
UTA will host the First Annual Indigenous People's Day from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10 outside the Central Library. At 5 p.m., the event will move into the Library Atrium on the 6th floor for Native American food tastings and art showcases.
Theater
Residents can enjoy Bekah Brunstetter’s The Cake at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in Theatre Arlington. The contemporary play has been described as both laugh-out-loud funny and thought-provoking and is appropriate for people ages 15 and older.
Fun Run
Running enthusiasts can break a sweat for a good cause during the Book It 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at George W. Hawkes Downtown Library. Two races will take place: a 5K run and a 1-mile fun run with an awards presentation held after the race.
The fundraiser was created by the Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library, and proceeds from the race will help support the Arlington Public Library.
Music
Country music singer Ronnie Milsap is scheduled to play from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 14 at Arlington Music Hall.
Steeped in the mountain music of the North Carolina hills and schooled in classical piano, Milsap found inspiration in a wide variety of music early in life.
Ticket prices range from $29-$189.
Motorsports
Monster Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at AT&T Stadium. The event will feature world-class athletes locked in speed and skill competitions. Tickets are still on sale.
