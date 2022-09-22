Mud: nature's simple skincare solution

Mud is messy, it’s a slimy, sticky ooze that comes from the earth and made its way from nature to high-end spas. It’s dirty and it's good for the skin.
In ancient times, mud from the bed of the Dead Sea was used to treat skin disorders. The high concentration of minerals can retain heat for hours, stimulating blood circulation, enhancing lymphatic flow, cleansing the skin from dead cells, soothing irritation and helping to heal wounds, according to a study published by Institute of Physics Science, an online service publishing scientific, technical and medical content.
“It’s not crazy to consider that mud would be good for your skin. There’s so many different natural qualities that are really beneficial,” nursing sophomore Elizabeth Frisina, who works at ULTA Beauty, said.
Mud and clay masks are like magnets that can pull oils from the skin and eliminate facial impurities, Frisina said. Mud is for people with all skin types. Those with oily skin can use clay masks to help tighten and brighten up the surface, whereas those with dry skin can apply traditional mud masks to help exfoliate and remove dead skin.
Mud masks trap moisture in skin to help, hydrate, moisturize, dry or exfoliate the skin depending on the ingredients inside the mask, according to Penn Medicine, an academic medical center. Face masks allow ingredients to pierce deeply into the skin in a short time frame. These masks offer concentrated doses and intensity compared to other skin applications.
Frisina said whenever she uses mud masks, she feels fresh and can instantly identify the difference in her skin’s appearance.
“I feel detoxified, my skin looks so much smoother immediately, my pores look a lot smaller,” she said.
There are various types of mud masks to choose from when deciding what is best for the skin, she said. From her research, Frisina said she recommends the Glamglow mud perfecting mask and the Dead Sea mask.
According to Glamglow, the Supermud mask removes skin impurities by combining charcoal, six acids and K-17 clay. The charcoal is used to lift dirt, toxins and excess oil from the pores.
The effects of using mud on the skin are mostly for temporary on-the-spot results, which makes it essential to consistently include it in skin care routines for long-term care, Frisina said.
It’s beneficial to do facials at least one a month to clean up. This is because every 30 days cells turn over, so layers of dead skin will stay on the face until cleaned properly, medical esthetician Marissa Saulkner said.
Whether doing a mud mask at home or getting a facial with a professional, people should find what’s best for them. Sometimes going to a spa can be out of budget, but having quality products at home can be just as good as the spa treatment, Saulkner said.
Although doing mud masks at home can be effective, going into a spa and getting a facial with a professional can help treat your skin on a higher level of intensity, she said.
But it’s also important to not overapply mud on the skin, because it can damage its barriers and produce more acne or oil, Saulkner said.
Mud baths are also considered therapeutic, according to Piedmont Health Care. If they contain minerals such as sulfur, zinc, magnesium and bromine, it can relax sore muscles and joints and relieve pain from rheumatoid arthritis.
Regardless of whether it’s someone’s first time with mud or not, mud can benefit anyone and be a great way to relax, especially with full spa facials.
“I’ve had so many people who [come in] and end up snoring,” Saulkner said.
