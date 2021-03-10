Motorcycle racing, a fly fishing festival and a country music concert in this week’s To-Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes a country music event, a motorcycle race and a skate day.
Sham - ROCK!
Texas Live is hosting an event with the U2 tribute band Joshua Tree on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Traditional Irish food plates will be available for purchase, and there will be yard games for guests to have a chance to win a 1/4 oz gold coin.
The event costs $20-$30 and is for those 21 and older. Attendees can purchase tickets online here.
The Hollywood Car Show Experience at Six Flags Over Texas
Six Flags Over Texas will be open daily March 12 through the 22.
There will be a car show with celebrity cars from TV and movies on display throughout the park, as well as live entertainment and performances.
Tickets for day passes start at $29.99. Attendees can purchase tickets online here.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
AT&T stadium will be hosting the Monster Energy American Motorcycle Association Supercross round 10 on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees can also purchase a separate ticket to get an inside look, take pictures and watch as the teams prepare and practice for the main event.
Ticket prices vary, and guests can purchase them online here.
Saint Patrick’s Day Skate
Arlington Skatium is hosting a Saint Patrick’s Day Skate for all ages Wednesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
There will be a nachos special for $3 and a pickle special for $1.
Tickets for the event cost $6 at the door.
Miller Lite Hot Country Nights: Josh Ward
Texas Live is hosting a performance featuring Josh Ward on Friday at 8 p.m.
Tickets will be sold by the table to help with social distancing, and doors open at 7 p.m.
The event costs $30-$240 per table. Attendees can purchase tickets online here.
Tarrant Regional Water District’s Flyfest
The festival will be held at Acme Brick Headquarters along Clear Fork Trinity River on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be fly-fishing, food trucks, live music, activities for kids and more.
The event is free and for all ages, no registration required.
