You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s list includes a country music event, a motorcycle race and a skate day.

Motorcycle racing, a fly fishing festival and a country music concert in this week’s To-Do List

The Texas Live arena shows a Texas Rangers game Aug. 9 during the Texas Live One Year Birthday Bash. The arena features a 100-foot television screen and a stage that is hidden behind the lower screens. 

Sham - ROCK!

Texas Live is hosting an event with the U2 tribute band Joshua Tree on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Traditional Irish food plates will be available for purchase, and there will be yard games for guests to have a chance to win a 1/4 oz gold coin.

The event costs $20-$30 and is for those 21 and older. Attendees can purchase tickets online here.

Six Flags Over Texas has been dubbed the "Thrill Capital of Texas," and offers more than 100 rides, shows and attractions.

The Hollywood Car Show Experience at Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas will be open daily March 12 through the 22.

There will be a car show with celebrity cars from TV and movies on display throughout the park, as well as live entertainment and performances.

Tickets for day passes start at $29.99. Attendees can purchase tickets online here.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

AT&T stadium will be hosting the Monster Energy American Motorcycle Association Supercross round 10 on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees can also purchase a separate ticket to get an inside look, take pictures and watch as the teams prepare and practice for the main event.

Ticket prices vary, and guests can purchase them online here.

Skaters put on their skates at the Retro Skate Social hosted by the Baptist Student Ministry on Sept. 5 at Arlington Skatium. The event was one of the Baptist Student Ministry's Fall 2019 Welcome events.

Saint Patrick’s Day Skate

Arlington Skatium is hosting a Saint Patrick’s Day Skate for all ages Wednesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

There will be a nachos special for $3 and a pickle special for $1.

Tickets for the event cost $6 at the door.

Smoke falls from the ceiling of Texas Live as fans celebrate the first run scored during opening day of the Texas Rangers on July 24 in Arlington. 

Miller Lite Hot Country Nights: Josh Ward

Texas Live is hosting a performance featuring Josh Ward on Friday at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be sold by the table to help with social distancing, and doors open at 7 p.m.

The event costs $30-$240 per table. Attendees can purchase tickets online here.

A man fishes along the Trinity River on April 20, 2020, in Fort Worth.

Tarrant Regional Water District’s Flyfest

The festival will be held at Acme Brick Headquarters along Clear Fork Trinity River on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be fly-fishing, food trucks, live music, activities for kids and more.

The event is free and for all ages, no registration required.

