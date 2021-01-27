More than a rodeo: Community reacts to Fort Worth Stock Show cancellation

For Weatherford resident Melinda Kelly, 44, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is more than just an event — it’s a lifestyle. And if it’s January, that means it’s stock show time.
“It always seems to kick the year off on the right foot and just kind of sets me up for the rest of the year,” Kelly said.
Kelly began showing horses at a very young age. She recalls being five and entering the youth section of the competition.
“If you were out of diapers, then you could enter the youth class,” she said. “That’s pretty much how they did it.”
But the annual event, like many events nationwide, was canceled in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo was scheduled to occur from Jan. 15 through Feb. 6, and since its start in 1896, it has only been canceled once before: in 1943 during World War II.
Cancellation discussions began in spring 2020, after the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo abruptly canceled its annual event halfway through on March 11, said Matt Brockman, communications manager for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. At the time, the committee felt that if the pandemic worsened, they would be confronted with similar decisions.
This led to the executive committee consulting with infectious disease and public health experts around mid-to-late summer.
The final decision was announced Oct. 9. Brad Barnes, the stock show’s president and general manager, said proper social distancing measures would be difficult to maintain.
In October, Brockman said assumptions needed to be made with the best scientific data available to determine possible strains the virus could have on the public and health care system. He said they knew they needed a decision since this period is used to prepare for the entirety of the show.
Around this time, livestock exhibitors from across the state and nation typically enter and complete registration forms for the show. For the 2020 event, there were more than 30,000 animals entered in the show. Individuals also enter the trade show or ramp up their inventories and operations during this time.
“There’s a lot of preshow implementation that’s going on, and so that was the one thing that really drove us to make a decision there in early October,” Brockman said.
The committee could have decided to host a rodeo and not a stock show, he said. The executive committee had the option to implement safety precautions seen at other events across town, such as touchless entry and concession ordering and scattered arrival and departure times. However, the committee did not want to sacrifice the livestock show component.
“We were a stock show long before we were a rodeo,” he said.
The barns are typically full of people and animals, and individuals can’t help but be close to each other, he said. Creating protocols and social distancing measures for individuals would prove to be extremely difficult in these locations.
People from 233 out of the 254 Texas counties typically attend the stock show.
“They were going to travel together, they were going to lodge together, they would want to eat together, they were going to co-mingle with their contemporaries from other counties and go back home to small communities with health care systems that are stressed just as much as Tarrant County’s,” Brockman said. “We knew at that point it was the most appropriate decision to make.”
Kelly said she wishes the show could have determined a way to at least hold the stock show for the kids, even if it meant no extracurricular events and limiting guests.
“A part of me wishes that Fort Worth could have done something like that, but they did make the argument that they were either going to have the whole thing, or they were going to have none of it,” she said. “And that’s what they stood by, but it’s not easy. It’s definitely not easy to live through.”
Greg Clifton, agricultural science lead at Birdville Center of Technology and Advanced Learning, said he typically has around 75 to 80 students showing animals throughout the three-week show.
“We were all very disappointed, just because you put in so much work,” Clifton said. “It’s one of our two major shows that we go to.”
The show is important to them since it is in a convenient location and doesn’t require them to book hotels, he said.
“The great thing about Fort Worth [Stock] Show and Rodeo is the culture, the atmosphere. It’s like a big family,” Clifton said. “Everybody goes down there. It’s the best time. It’s right here in town.”
The kids compete with one another and help each other, which creates good work ethic skills, Clifton said.
“So the fulfillment is, all of this is for the benefit of the kids and the future of agriculture, which is my heart,” Clifton said.
For accounting alumna Becca Jordan, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is a family tradition.
You could find her at the event with the show’s famous cinnamon roll, an important staple to her yearly visit.
“Everyone in my family knows when I get there, I’m having a cinnamon roll,” she said.
Jordan grew up in Fort Worth, and she always attended the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo each year to celebrate her birthday.
Her son showed a heifer, or a young cow, named Sage in last year’s event after both of her children joined Future Farmers of America.
“I have always enjoyed watching the cattle shows, like, my family has to pull me away from [them],” Jordan said. “I’ve always enjoyed it so much. So to have my child show at the Fort Worth Stock Show and a cattle show last year was really, kind of, a dream come true.”
Eighth grader Presley Jordan, member of the Crowley chapter of the Future Farmers of America and Becca Jordan’s daughter, had plans to show Sage this year. Becca Jordan said she is disappointed to not be able to watch both of her children walk the ring.
“I think we all enjoy the walking around and looking at animals and having that famous cinnamon roll, that’s always one of my favorite things,” she said. “So we all miss that, but for me this year I think the bigger disappointment is what I know my own child, along with all of the kids in our FFA program, are losing.”
Presley currently has over 100 rabbits that she is breeding for a county show. She had shown five rabbits in the 2020 event but was looking forward to showing Sage this year.
“It’s just so different not going this year because, like, we would go for my mom’s birthday,” she said. “It makes it feel so different because it’s my favorite show. We go to it every year, and now we’re, like, missing out.”
This is their hometown show, so like Clifton, they are able to save on travel expenses.
Becca Jordan was shocked when the cancellation was made because it means a lot to the city of Fort Worth.
For her, some of the best memories were watching her children grow and make it a tradition in their own lives.
“The Fort Worth Stock Show shows a different world that most people don’t know and don’t ever get a glimpse of,” Becca Jordan said. “Without agriculture, we wouldn’t have anything. We wouldn’t have a need for accountants, and we wouldn’t have food on our table, and we wouldn’t have clothes on our back. And so I think that it’s an opportunity for people to learn about agriculture and where their food comes from and to see that it’s a lot of hard work, but sometimes you get something really beautiful out of it.”
Jim Gay, Rafter G Rodeo Company general manager and owner, provides rodeo animals for performances and has been doing so for 41 years. His company also coordinates contractors to different performances throughout the entirety of the event.
Last year, the show debuted at the Dickies Arena after years of it being hosted at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. Gay said there were a lot of moving parts to the new location.
“We were actually looking forward to this year because we had figured out all the — most of all the — bugs and kinks and stuff that come with moving somewhere new,” he said.
During this time of year, he would normally spend most of his time working at the rodeo. Instead, he continues to work on the ranch and makes sure his animals are fed.
“The work on the ranch doesn’t stop,” Gay said. But they are now planning ahead for 2022 and making sure the show is a good one.
“That’s what we gotta do, no matter the hand we’re dealt or what not, is to tighten up your belt and face the problem head-on,” Gay said. “And let’s go and make it better next year because if we sit back and just whine and cry about it, it ain’t gonna get any better.”
