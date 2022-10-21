Mind reading, murder mystery and Halloween treats in this week's To-Do List
From afternoon tea time to evening murder mystery dinners, this week’s to-do list is packed with fun, fall-flavored food events for Mavericks and Metroplex residents to enjoy.

Public Reading

Parents of both English and Spanish speakers can bring their kids to enjoy a bilingual story time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Mansfield Public Library.

The event fosters emergent literacy, reinforces group listening skills and allows children to become familiar with a second language.

Food and Culture

Taco Tuesdays are in full swing this week, offering street-style tacos and margaritas from 5 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 25 at Toro Toro, a Latin-American restaurant in Fort Worth.

Metroplex residents can purchase dinner at $3 a taco and $7 for a set of three. House margaritas are offered for $5 a piece, with a special Día de Los Muertos menu running until Nov. 6.

For those looking for a little murder with their meal, Keith & Margo’s Murder Mystery Texas is hosting a murder-mystery dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at Aloft Hotel in Sundance Square. It is an immersive experience featuring incognito actors and a three-course dinner, and tickets are listed at $62.95 per person.

Residents can also find Halloween-themed fall fun starting 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Indulge’s Spooky Afternoon Tea with tickets listed at $65. The event features a menu tailored around Halloween.

Specialty flavored teas for the afternoon are Kanchanjangha Noir from Nepal Tea and caramel apple. There will also be savory dishes including roast beef with a horseradish mayo canape, apple and cheddar sandwiches, root vegetable tartlets, as well as sweet sides like cinnamon vanilla meringues and chai spiced shortbread cookies.

Shows

Alex McAleer, British magician and mind reader, will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Arlington Music Hall. McAleer’s first Texas performance will include a display of his skills as a mentalist and showman. Tickets range from $14 - $139.

