Metroplex events in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

Here are some events individuals can attend in the Metroplex to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Stars, Stripes and Remembrance Concert
This memorial concert will be held Saturday at the Levitt Pavilion at 6 p.m.
It will start with a program paying tribute to Arlington fire responders. Country/retro rocker Deana Carter opens at 7 p.m. followed by country singer Lee Greenwood at 8:30 p.m. The evening will also include remarks from Mayor Jim Ross and a special presentation from the National Medal of Honor Museum anticipated to open in Arlington in 2024.
Concessions, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase.
This concert requires a ticket purchase. Reserved seating and general admission is available.
Arlington Heroes Run
The seventh annual Arlington Heroes Run is set for Saturday at Veterans Park with onsite registration starting at 8 a.m.
This event includes a one-mile fun run and a 5k race with registration fees. Proceeds benefit the Arlington Police Foundation, the Citizens Fund of Arlington Charitable Group and the Arlington Veterans Memorial Foundation.
Visit arlingtonheroesrun.com for more information.
Carter Bloodcare Blood Drive 9/11 Memorial
The blood drive will be held Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Semones Family YMCA located on Northaven Road in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Attendees must reserve a spot and time, and all donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt.
Coffee and Paint: “Never Forget” 9/11 Tribute
Pink Yolk Art Studio will be hosting this event at White Rhino Coffee in Cedar Hill, Texas, on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. They will guide guests step-by-step in capturing the twin towers on canvas. Seats are limited and 10% of proceeds will go to Wounded Warrior Project.
Guests can enjoy treats and beverages from the coffee shop.
Dialogue Matters: 20 Years After 9/11, Where are we now?
The virtual program will take place Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Robert Hunt from Southern Methodist University Perkins School of Theology and Craig Considine from Rice University will be discussing what happened 20 years after 9/11.
This event is hosted by the Dialogue Institute of Dallas, a nonprofit organization that promotes mutual understanding among people of diverse faiths and cultures.
Zoom link and meeting ID are provided on the Facebook page.
Together We Stand 9/11 Memorial Concert
Songs of resilience and hope will be performed to remember 9/11 at First United Methodist Church in Plano on Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m.
Music will be performed by choirs and orchestra from First United Methodist Church, Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church and other musicians.
9/11 Patriot Day Remembrance and Car Show
Hosted by South Mountain Vet-US, this event fights to end veteran homelessness and is a time for remembrance. It will be held at The Porch Bar in Lewisville on Saturday at 11 a.m.
This event is rain or shine and begins with a fundraising car show followed by a flag raising and singing of the national anthem. There’s a $20 fee to enter a vehicle into the car show, and tickets are nonrefundable.
There will also be music, outdoor games, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities.
@ritchie3609
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.