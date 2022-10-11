Meticulous Midway: How inspectors ensure ride safeness

An air horn blares, and everyone walking the Midway jumps simultaneously. Screams erupt from a nearby rollercoaster and the ding ding ding of a game winner collecting their prize rings out.
The State Fair of Texas is in full swing.
The fair, which opens through Oct. 23, has a fully operational Midway for the first time since the pandemic hit, said Rusty Fitzgerald, senior vice president of operations.
Last year, the fair had strict COVID-19 and sanitization policies, but everything is operating at a normal level this time, Fitzgerald said.
The Midway is filled with the fairground’s games, children’s rides and rollercoasters. To access one of the many rides, patrons need to purchase coupons valued at a dollar a ticket and act as a universal payment form at the fair.
Before fairgoers can purchase their coupons, the rides must first be booked and delivered.
Almost every ride in the Midway is owned by an independent contractor, which offers more opportunities for customization, Fitzgerald said.
“If you book a carnival, you get what rides they own. I do an independent Midway where I can handpick each ride that comes into here,” he said. “We do good enough here to where everyone wants to come here, so I just select the best equipment with the best operators in the country.”
The fair only owns seven of the rides that debut yearly, including the hand-carved 1914 carousel and the Texas SkyWay, he said.
While none of this year’s rides are brand new due to manufacturing shortages, Fitzgerald said some rides that have been missing for the past several years will be returning.
Once all the fair rides are handpicked, the crew needs to ensure safety.
Every ride in the Midway has been inspected numerous times before and after arrival. Fitzgerald said he has a team of seven inspectors, each inspecting every single ride that arrives at the fair.
Alongside the initial inspection, the ride operators also perform daily safety checks in the morning following checklists issued by the manufacturer, he said.
After safety inspections, Fitzgerald said he then does quality control, making sure every lightbulb on every ride is burning, the coaster has fresh paint and the truck pulling the rides is clean and tidy.
Once Fitzgerald and his team deem the Midway ready for action, the fair is prepared to open to the public.
Dallas resident Kristy Reynolds, a seasoned fairgoer, said the fair has gotten more friendly and accessible over time.
“As a member of the queer community, I just feel safer now than I did 10 years ago when I first started coming,” Reynolds said.
The fair has also recently started offering sensory-friendly mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays — an effort to support individuals or families with sensory issues and autism to come and enjoy the fair.
During this time, lights and sounds on the Midway are muted to allow for a calmer sensory experience. The fairgrounds crew has also curated an itinerary of exhibits that are not as harsh, which includes events like the petting zoo, aquarium and discovery gardens.
Dallas resident Kristin Schott said the number of rides in the Midway exceeded her expectations. Having never been to the fair before, there were a lot of sights she was seeing for the first time.
A longstanding Texas tradition, the State Fair of Texas has to top itself every year. Fitzgerald reminded patrons to stay safe and follow all safety instructions posted on the rides and website.
Even if people are not professionals, he recommends people to check on the paint and whether the LED lights are on to ensure that the rides are safe.
“I have extremely high standards here,” he said. “Every ride that you look at on the Midway looks brand new. All the light bulbs are burning — I'm real picky about that. So it's got to be in great shape.”
@mckebbaw
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.