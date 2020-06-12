Mental health resources for Black UTA students amid coronavirus pandemic, police brutality protests

Dealing with COVID-19 and police violence simultaneously has been difficult for many Black people.
African Americans make up 18% of the U.S. population but account for 23% of total COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They have been the most affected due to structural social, political and economic inequalities.
At the same time, highly publicized police brutality incidents disproportionately affecting African Americans have surged, like the George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade cases.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, experiencing both overt and covert racial aggressions can affect the psyche of African Americans. Frequent racial microaggressions may cause chronic stress and adversely affect mental and physical health. However, there are resources available to help struggling individuals cope with these traumatic events.
Art
Kenny Vuong, president of UTA’s chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts, said completing a work of art can be a blissful distraction from chaotic events and provide a sense of gratification, especially when the work revolves around a personal issue.
“For us, making art has absolutely helped us cope with mental stress,” he said on behalf of the group. “It’s an outlet that lets us express our thoughts and feelings.”
Students might hesitate to engage with art because they don’t see themselves as creative enough or think they need expensive materials, but Vuong said these are misconceptions.
“You don’t need to have the most elaborate brushes or markers to express your feelings, to deliver a certain message,” he said.
Beginner artists can look to their environment for tools and inspiration.
“If you [have] a pencil or paper with you, you could just start with that — or just whatever you [have], maybe crayons or colored pencils,” he said. “Because in the end, everyone has their own preference, and you can never know what fits you until you explore that medium. And art takes many different forms, so if drawing isn’t your thing, then you can find whatever is your thing.”
Neuroscientist Semir Zeki found that merely viewing art causes pleasure, similar to the feeling of falling in love. Multiple Black artists like Evan Burse, Lucid Neema and Ayo Sanusi share tutorials, time-lapse videos and sketchbook tours. You can find more Black artists on platforms like Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.
View this post on Instagram
#workinprogress : Felt inspired to paint food recently. Here’s 6 weeks on-and-off compressed into 48 seconds. Finished piece will be for sale. Two questions: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. How do we feel about plantain? 2. What are you doing to stay sane when everything feels so crazy rn? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Song: Vibration by @fireboydml .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #oilpaintingoncanvas #composition #africanpopart #africanart illustrationbrainy #paintingoftheday #feministart #markerart #markerdrawing #adrawingaday #blackwomenwhopaint #oiloncanvas #ayosanusi
Vuong also noted that while art has many benefits for mental health, it should not be used as a substitute for professional help.
Online Therapy
In 2018, only 4% of active psychologists were African American, according to the American Psychology Association. The Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health discovered that African Americans are 10% more likely than other races to experience serious psychological distress.
There is a scientifically indicated correlation between a therapist’s race and the session’s effectiveness to the client.
Here are a few ways to find and engage with Black therapists virtually and within the Metroplex:
Real to the People offers free sessions to Black people, people of color and allies four times a week through the organization’s Group Support Series. According to the website, it is a time for people to grieve, feel, connect and process what they are going through.
Ethel’s Club is a platform designed for people of color that focuses on wellness, community and culture. Access to its virtual club is $17 per month.
Therapy for Black Girls was founded to combat the stigma associated with Black women visiting therapists. The organization has a podcast, a directory of female Black therapists and a discussion group with membership at $9.99 per month.
Psychology Today offers directories of African American therapists in Arlington, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Yoga and Meditation
According to the American Osteopathic Association, yoga’s many benefits include encouraging relaxation, increasing flexibility and strength, and improving mental health.
Marissa Soto and David Weiland, teachers at the Arlington Yoga Center, said yoga and meditation can help people understand their thoughts and feelings and give them more control over themselves.
They recommend beginners attend gentle classes and start with easy poses like “Legs Up the Wall,” “Side Stretch” and “Knees to Chest.” The center’s YouTube channel offers yoga tutorials and limited in-person sessions to comply with social distancing regulations. UTA students can get $5 off registration by applying the “UTAdiscount” coupon at checkout.
Ebony Smith, “The Ghetto Guru,” teaches yoga to members of Black and underserved communities in south Dallas through the Yoga N Da Hood nonprofit. Currently, Smith hosts virtual sessions on Instagram.
The Headspace app is popular for meditating, falling asleep and mindfully exercising. It currently offers a free year of Headspace Plus for people experiencing unemployment.
Exercise
A study from the Primary Care Companion indicated that exercises like jogging, swimming and cycling can reduce anxiety and depression, but exercise is often neglected when addressing mental health care.
“Research shows that exercise is a comparable or better treatment than medication for everything from depression to anxiety. Even schizophrenia,” psychology professor John Adams said. “Your brain works better when you’re getting physical exercise.”
Black fitness experts like Kola Olaosebikan, Massy Arias and Latoya Shauntay share at-home workouts and healthy meals via YouTube and other social media platforms.
MAVS Talk 24 Hour Crisis Line is available for students at 817-272-8255.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
