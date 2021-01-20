MavMentors Workshop, Virtual Activity Fair Day and more in this back-to-school To-Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s back-to-school list includes a MavMentors Workshop, Virtual Activity Fair Day and Fraternity and Sorority Life Open House.
MavMentors Workshop
The UTA MavMentors program is hosting an information session Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Students can learn about what it means to be mentored, the basics of starting a mentorship and how to join the program.
The event is free and can be streamed here.
Virtual Employer Drop-In
The university is hosting a Virtual Employer Drop-In on Monday from noon to 3:30 p.m. Students will be able to ask questions about resumes and receive career-related advice from the employers attending.
The event is free and can be streamed here.
Learn With the Levitt: Intro to Basic Guitar Chords
Professional guitarist Tom Burchill will teach an online Intro to Basic Guitar Chords class Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Burchill will discuss the “family of chords,” various primary chords and basic strumming.
The event is free and can be viewed on Facebook Live here.
Virtual Activity Fair Day
Activity Fair Day is held at the beginning of every fall and spring semester and will be hosted online this year, Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m.
Students will be able to hear about different student organizations on campus and learn about various campus resources and activities.
To attend, students can log on to MavOrgs and join this free event from the home page.
Fraternity and Sorority Life Open House
UTA students and their families are invited to attend a virtual open house for fraternity and sorority life Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the current fraternities and sororities at UTA and learn about their benefits.
The event is free, and can be streamed here. No RSVP or commitment is required.
