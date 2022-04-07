All was silent in the Studio Theatre as actors took their places. A guitar twanged as the stage illuminated. Main character Ceci, played by theatre arts junior Bethany Mejorado, jumped into an intense, energetic monologue about her Mexican American immigrant family.
“La vida Cecelia.” Ceci tells the story of each family member through lotería cards, or Spanish bingo, illuminated on the wall behind her. Each card represents a family member, their role in the family dynamic and their part in the play.
As the show progresses, these cards are used to slowly foreshadow and unveil the secrets the show centers around.
This scene took place at the Maverick Theatre Company’s performance of Lydia, a play set in 1970s El Paso that paints an unflinching, deep and emotional portrait of a Mexican American immigrant family caught in a web of dark secrets that are slowly exposed throughout the play.
Andrew Gaupp, Lydia director, Department of Theatre Arts and Dance professor and Maverick Theatre Company artistic director, said he was inspired to perform this play because of its themes dealing with immigration and the border.
The play contains sensitive content, so the cast was carefully screened before auditions to inform actors of potentially triggering content before they committed to this performance, Gaupp said.
The play left some audience members feeling shocked at the revelations revealed in the final scenes.
San Antonio resident Eli Santai said the family dynamics in the show were very nuanced and complicated, allowing the audience to feel the history between each character.
Santai also enjoyed the set design in the performance, noting the intricacies and details in the shadow box style set that stood out to him.
Musical theatre sophomore Bridgette McFall said a major theme she noticed had to do with the American dream.
There were many messages relating to the death of the American dream and what it means for Mexican Americans, McFall said.
Playwright Octavio Solis said he enjoyed the play and the way the company and production crew put it on.
“They brought their own baggage that isn't my baggage to the play and that helped them form it. I thought they did a beautiful job,” Solis said.
As a trailblazer for writing about Latinx heritage in theater, he said he takes great pleasure in creating roles like this for other hispanic actors.
“I didn't have those opportunities,” Solis said. “When I got cast, or was considered for a role, it was the buck with the garden, no lines. It was a soldier keeping guard. The other guys got the nice roles. So I said, ‘well, I'm gonna write those roles.’”
Tickets for the show are $10 for general admission and $8 for faculty, staff, students and seniors. The showings continue at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
