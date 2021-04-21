todo

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s list includes a virtual play, an art festival and a lecture with food blogger Lisa Fain.

Maverick Theatre, a jazz festival and virtual drag show in this week’s To-Do List

Actor Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and the Black Messiah Screening

EXCEL Campus Activities will host a free screening of Judas and the Black Messiah on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Rosebud Theatre.

This film, starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, is about the takedown and assassination of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton by Bill O’Neal and the FBI.

This event is free to attend, and popcorn will be provided. Those wishing to attend must register via MavOrgs and bring their event pass barcode to the movie.

Maverick Theatre, a jazz festival and virtual drag show in this week’s To-Do List

Musical theater sophomore Emily Truelove performs during a dress rehearsal of Spring Awakening on March 5 in the Mainstage Theatre. 

Maverick Theatre: The Importance of Being Earnest in a Pandemic

This virtual comedy, written by Don Zolidis and directed by Andrew Christopher Gaupp, will be available for streaming Friday to Sunday.

The play is a spin on Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest. Tickets are $5 for the stream, and you can register here.

Maverick Theatre, a jazz festival and virtual drag show in this week’s To-Do List

The Jazz Orchestra plays with Jimmy Cobb at a jazz concert Sept. 25, 2016 inside Texas Hall. The 44th UTA Jazz Festival is Feb. 23 and 24 inside the Bluebonnet Ballroom. 

10th annual Arlington Jazz Festival

Arlington Jazz will virtually host its 10th annual Jazz Festival each night Friday through Sunday from 8 to 9 p.m.

Featured performers include MIXCLA, The Dan Fox Group and Witness Matlou Trio.

This event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. The festival can be streamed from Arlington Jazz’s Facebook page.

Hermanns Lecture Series: The Homesick Texan

As part of the Hermanns Lecture Series, the English Department is hosting Lisa Fain, award-winning cookbook author and food blogger, Monday from noon to 1 p.m.

English professor Peggy Kulesz will moderate the virtual event, and Fain will discuss her travels and her book and blog Homesick Texan.

This event is free to attend and does not require registration.

Maverick Theatre, a jazz festival and virtual drag show in this week’s To-Do List

Kiana Lee performs during the All Star Drag Show on June 12 at 1851 Club Arlington.

Virtual Drag Night

UTA’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance will host a virtual drag race Saturday, April 24 at 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.

This event will be hosted by Salem Moon and feature performances from local drag queens Sierra LaPuerta, Sister Delilah Dolittle and Deja D. Dubois.

This event is free to attend and does not require registration.

@alexushurtado

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments