Mask acne and the pandemic: How to combat skin irritation from regular mask-wearing

Architectural engineering sophomore Sakina Zaki said she dealt with mask acne while working during the summer.
“I think the buildup of sweat and heat all over your face makes the skin get more irritated,” she said.
Board-certified dermatologist Angela Yen Moore said acne affects more than five million Americans and is most common in adolescents and young adults. Mask acne differs because it is caused by the physical irritation and blockage of pores, Dr. Moore said.
“Acne results from increased oil production, clogged pores, increased propionibacterium acnes growth in the hair follicles and increased inflammation,” she said.
A majority of participants in a Journal of Primary Care and Community Health study reported adverse skin reactions associated with wearing face masks in varying degrees.
Wearing a surgical mask leads to a higher risk of adverse skin reaction compared to wearing a cloth mask.
The study found that wearing a mask for more than four hours a day and reusing face masks increases the risk of a skin reaction compared to changing masks every day.
While there is no mask mandate on campus, UTA encourages students to continue wearing masks.
Moore suggests washing fabric masks and tossing disposable masks after each use and staying away from products that clog pores. If these don’t work, Moore said to seek treatment from a dermatologist.
Acne can peak during puberty when hormones called androgens increase oil glands and cause inflammation. However, acne can occur at any age, and Dr. Moore said this is evident with the growing cases of mask acne.
Besides hormones, genetics, acne-causing facial products, medication, diet and stress can all cause acne, she said.
Psychology freshman Edith Sanchez said she has acne-prone skin. She said she wears a mask on campus every day and has dealt with mask acne as a result.
“Try to preserve your skin as much as possible,” Sanchez said.
Zaki prefers to use CeraVe products and disposable masks to let her skin breathe.
The Journal of Public Care and Community Health recommended taking 15-minute breaks from masks every two hours to decrease the severity of mask-related acne.
After long periods of time under a mask, Zaki will sometimes take a break or rinse her face in the bathroom.
Mask acne shouldn’t be a reason to stop wearing masks. The severity of the pandemic is more important, Sanchez said.
If an individual has mask acne, they should search for a way to help their skin combat it, whether it be moisturizing, changing masks often or trying to keep their faces cleaner, Zaki said.
“Acne in general is just a very normal way of life,” she said. “It’s not something that we should ever be scared of or ashamed of or make fun of.”
