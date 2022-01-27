Asia Times Square celebrates year of the tiger with lots of food

Asian street food placed in aluminum compartments is ready to eat during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square. There were foods, drinks and souvenirs sold at the event.

Lunar New Year is the largest and most celebrated Asian holiday, said Matthew Loh, CEO of Asia Times Square.

The holiday introduces a new year in many Asian cultures. Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie is hosting the second weekend of its annual Lunar New Year celebration Jan. 28 as Lunar New Year is on Feb. 1, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Here are five things to know about the Lunar New Year:

  1. Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, has no set date. So the celebration can last up to a month, Loh said.
  2. Lunar New Year is a huge tradition as it is a fresh start to the new year, where people pay respect to elders and receive good luck money, or lì xì, in a red envelope, he said.
  3. To prepare for the celebration, many individuals start the year fresh by paying debts, getting new flowers and cleaning up appearances, Loh said.
  4. To celebrate, it is common to sing, dance and play gambling games, he said.
  5. One major part of the celebration is the lion dance and firecrackers, Loh said. The lion and fire are for good fortune and blessings to business and family. Firecrackers are to scare away evil spirits.
Dallas resident Kim Sao, 60, left, and Dallas resident Dallena Nguyen, 28, wait for their food to be served during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square. Nguyen and Sao attend the Lunar New Year celebration for the holiday and culture.

Loh doesn’t want the Asian community in America to lose their roots, especially with this tradition. He encourages everyone to celebrate with the Asian community to learn more about the holiday.

