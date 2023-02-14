Love tales from lovebirds: Shorthorn readers share love stories

For Valentine’s Day, The Shorthorn asked students to share their personal love stories of how they met their partners. Here are their responses.
@allyyysara | Alessandra Sara
My girlfriend and I met the first week of our freshman year.
We both happened to live in Arlington Hall, and one day, after riding the elevator together, I realized we only lived two doors apart. We eventually bumped into each other in the hallway and introduced ourselves.
The first few months we spent as acquaintances until November came around. I reached out to her, and we both admitted that we had feelings for each other. We then spent the next week hanging out nonstop. We even laid under the stars on a cold night to watch a lunar eclipse. That week felt like something from a romance novel.
Fast forward to Feb. 22, 2022 — I asked her to be my girlfriend, and she said yes. She has become not only my girlfriend but also my best friend and my favorite person to live life with.
@johannamadorr | Johanna Amador
We met during our senior year on the first day of school.
We had a lot of mutual friends that I didn’t know till the day I met him, but apparently, he had known that since sophomore year. I had office aid during the same period he had attendance aid, and our friendship grew so much by spending time together during that period that we became best friends.
We would walk together everywhere in school, share lunch and could talk for hours. Then on Valentine’s Day, he gave me a rose. He was the first ever guy to give me something on Valentine’s Day, and that was when I knew I definitely was in love with him.
But after some weeks, he stopped talking to me for a while, and I didn’t know why.
I decided to confront him about why he did that. He told me he thought I liked someone else. From then on, I knew he liked me back. We started talking a bit more, and I asked him to be my prom date, and he said yes. We went to prom, and it turned into a loving relationship.
@melo_martini | Melanie Martinez
I met my partner at the Connection Café when we were freshmen.
He came up to me and said my Dragon Ball Z shirt wasn’t his style. He said it jokingly, so I asked him what his style was, and he mentioned other anime he preferred. After that, we would eat dinner together there almost every day as our “connection” grew.
Now, we’ve been dating for nearly four years.
@alvarado._.o | Olivia Alvarado
We met in seventh grade when our English teacher sat us next to each other and made us play two truths and a lie.
He told a very obvious lie, and I made fun of him. After that, we would talk all the time, and I slowly found myself wanting to be around him. Before we started dating, we would hang out after school with friends, and when it was time for me to leave, he’d always walk me home. He was my best friend and the person I wanted to talk to every day.
He asked me out over text, as middle schoolers do, and we ended up dating for six months before I broke up with him for reasons I don’t even remember. We only talked again in freshman year of high school, although he did try a few times before. He even gave me a Valentine’s Day gift that I don’t think he remembers giving me. I would always see him around and realize I still had feelings for him.
So I messaged him and apologized for the way I left things and asked if we could be friends again. He said yes, and we started talking and hanging out almost immediately every day. We both started dropping subtle hints to one another, but neither of us took the initiative until about four months later. We were walking home with a friend when he swung his arm around my shoulders, and she gave us a look and said we didn’t look like just friends. He dropped his arm, but I turned and winked at him before turning away.
We walked our friend home, and on the way to my house, he put his arm on my shoulder, kissed my cheek and asked me to be his girlfriend. I obviously said "yes" and gave him a clumsy cheek kiss back.
We’ve been together for four years, and he’s the love of my life. He’s the sweetest, kindest, funniest and cutest guy I’ve ever met, and I’m not letting him go anywhere. We’re slowly building a future together, and I’m so excited to see where it goes.
@ash_lingling | Ashley Calderon
I met my boyfriend a year ago on Valentine’s Day.
I was having a pretty awful day, so I decided to get food from the University Center. I sat in front of the library because there was nowhere else to sit when two guys came up and started flirting with me. I wasn’t interested in either of them, but I stayed and watched the skater boys skate.
One of them caught my attention.
He was wearing a whole lot of pink, it was hard to ignore. Eventually, the two other guys left, so I leaned forward to ask the skater boy how long he had been skating.
He approached me, asking if the two other guys had been flirting with me, to which I said “yes,” and he replied with, “You got time for another one?” I laughed. It was cute.
We started talking and eventually went to the Maverick Activities Center and played some pool, which I won. Then we walked to his car so that he could drop me off at mine. He asked to hold my hand to cross the street for “safety purposes.”
Before I got to my car, he handed me a single pink rose and asked for my number. I couldn’t say no. Around four months later, after a couple of ups and downs, he asked me to be his girlfriend, and I have loved him ever since.
