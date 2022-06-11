Loud and proud: Arlington hosts first-ever LGBTQ+ event.

The air on Saturday was thick with sunscreen, sweat and smiles in the heat at Arlington’s first-ever pride event.
Folks, young and old, draped in deep runs of color fanned out in the grass like a cozy backyard barbecue, slick and oiled and beaming. Music bellowed through it all, framed by laughs and cheers. The booths doling out drinks, T-shirts and flags and the stages hosting drag shows, musical performances and trivia, all equally adorned in color, brought people together in a moment that transcended politics and prejudice.
A moment for pride.
The event was hosted by the Arlington mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Council at the HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness in Arlington, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The council is trying to cultivate a safe community for LGBTQ+.
“We wanted to put something together where people could put eyes on each other and start building the LGBT community and doing events because we have such a large community here, but we’ve never organized the community,” said DeeJay Johannessen, CEO of the center and co-chair for the mayor's LGBTQ+ Advisory Council.
Despite advertising just two weeks ago, Johannessen said news of the event spread like wildfire, attracting over 500 community members. He initially projected a turnout of around 150 and credited the community for the event’s success.
Supporters traveled from across the Metroplex to mark this milestone for Arlington.
Kelle Tillman, Fort Worth resident and chief clinical officer at HELP Center for LGBT Health Center Health & Wellness in Arlington,said it was fabulous to finally have a pride event in Arlington and that she was excited to bring health and wellness to its LGBTQ+ community.
But for Tillman, seeing the smiles on everyone's faces and the joy being shared was her favorite part.
Some of the most colorful and proud attendees were the local patrons.
Arlington resident Jam Davis was dressed in its handmade leotard with multiple worms on a string attached to form a rainbow. Red fishnets, a large blue wig and a hand-painted clown mask complemented the outfit.
Davis said this was its first time attending a pride event and that it was exciting to see an event like this in a heavy church community like Arlington.
Across the bright-colored pack of people were groups of objectors holding microphones that expressed religious opinions towards the attendees.
Davis understood and accepted the group pushing for their beliefs but said these moments can be hurtful but recognized futility in arguing and preferred not to engage.
Johannessen supported the opposition’s right to free speech, and he would advocate for their right to do so. But he acknowledged that some of their more hateful comments could be damaging for younger LGBTQ+ members.
Attendees packed around the stage for a drag show, standing broadwise in an array of colors as flamboyant as the queens themselves. Fabulous displays of dress and lip syncing set the crowd ablaze.
Johannessen stressed the importance of coalescing as a community during these events and encouraged participants to venture outside their social circles and meet new people.
The event was a chance to celebrate a milestone for Arlington and an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to be cohesive and grow, he said.
The next step for equality in Arlington is to continue having events where the gay community can stay engaged, Johannessen said. Falling backward from this momentum will allow the opposition to slowly chip away at the LGBTQ+ community’s freedoms.
“We know that slippery slope,” he said.
And to those struggling against prejudice and bigotry, Johannessen had parting words.
“You know who you are, and you are a great, beautiful person. So live your true, authentic self and have the courage of your convictions,” he said.
