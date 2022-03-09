Lone superstar state: Texas women continue to dominate the music industry

Don’t mess with Texas female musicians. The 2022 Grammy Awards nomination list is filled with the voices of women from the Lone Star State. But their impact shouldn’t surprise anyone because generations of Texas female artists have knocked down doors and carved their legacy in music history for decades.
In the ’60s, Port Arthur native Janis Joplin, a white woman, poured her heart into emulating blues and soul through rock music. Joplin raised many eyebrows then, as the genre has long been performed by Black artists. But looking back years later, any rock fan must have had Pearl in their collection and should’ve rolled their car windows down and belted “Cry Baby” or “Piece of My Heart” at least once.
Fast forward decades later and Houston native Selena Quintanilla-Pérez changed the Tejano music scene forever before her tragic death in 1995. Her influence never stopped, as it isn’t rare to see someone mindlessly mumbling “Dreaming of You” with the “Queen of Tejano Music[’s]” blasting from small convenience store speakers.
And then there’s Houston native Beyoncé, whose undeniable impact has inspired generations of artists. If you grew up in the 2000s and didn’t blast “Bootylicious” or “Crazy in Love” from your iPod, you were doing it wrong. Her influence aged like fine wine, as Beyoncé became the performing artist with the most career Grammy wins in Grammy Awards history, totaling 28 trophies last year.
If you haven’t played Grapevine’s own Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me, which earned her five Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, Best New Artist, Record of the Year and — the most prestigious award of the night — Album of the Year, do yourself a favor and give it a spin. Jones is nominated this year for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.
Texas female singers seem to have it all — passion, talent and stage presence. If you grew up with them, it probably isn’t wrong for you to think: This is it. This is the peak. What else can the next generations of Texas women say that hasn’t been said?
The next crop of Texas women nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards live in an era where the previous generations have paved the way for them. But that doesn’t make their jobs easier. They still have more stories to tell, whether through music or social commentary. They have inspired millions of people throughout their careers. They won’t try to outdo the legends, but they’re ready to carry the torch.
Mickey Guyton is rewriting the history of country music
Black artists have always been marginalized in the country genre. Ironically enough, it was built on Black artists like DeFord Bailey, Ray Charles and countless others. Yet it was packaged aas white people’s music somewhere along the line. However, some Black artists are ready to rewrite this section of music history.
Last year, Arlington native Mickey Guyton became the first Black solo woman to receive a nomination in the country genre with her song “Black Like Me.” She increased her odds this year with three extra nominations: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album for her debut album Remember Her Name and its titular track.
“I feel validated. Like, ugh, thank God. Because there was doubt cast upon this project before I released it. So now to see the response, I just feel relieved,” Guyton told The New York Times about her nominations.
Maren Morris addresses the country through country music
The country music scene is brutal, especially in Texas, where clear lines are drawn between the left and right. When Dallas’ own The Chicks spoke up against the Bush presidency many years ago, they immediately faced backlash, boycotts and death threats from country fans.
Which makes Arlington native Maren Morris’ efforts to stand up in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement daring and powerful. Morris received a Best Country Song nomination for “Better Than We Found It,” a song that addresses discrimination, harassment and police brutality, along with a Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Chasing After You.”
“I still have hope for this country and for the future of it, and as a new mother I wanted to promise my son that I’m going to do everything in my power to leave this world better than the one I came into and the one I see right now,” Morris said in a statement about the song.
St. Vincent finds humor through personal story
Musicians draw inspiration for their music anywhere. Some like to develop different identities and write songs without relation to what they’re going through, while others draw personal life into their music.
Dallas’ own St. Vincent, who has won a Grammy twice, has always been comfortable playing around with different identities through her albums. But for her sixth solo project Daddy’s Home, which earned her a nomination this year for Best Alternative Music Album, St. Vincent loosely bases her songs about her father, who just got out of prison, and pokes fun at the situation.
“My father’s incarceration was a story that was kind of told without my consent, but since it got out, I was like, ‘Well, I can write about it because I can tell it from my perspective, and with a sense of humor and compassion and not be too Disney about it,’” St. Vincent told W Magazine in 2021.
Selena Gomez digs deep into her roots
There always seems to be a barrier between Latino artists and their audience. For some, they get shunned by the public because of their musical genres or that they’re not fluent in Spanish — even when the “Queen of Tejano Music” isn’t fluent in the language. Yet many artists are not letting that barrier prevent them from feeling proud of their heritage.
Thirteen years after her debut album, Grand Prairie native Selena Gomez received her first Grammy Award nomination Nov. 30. But with all the hits she racked up over the year, the nomination was not for any of Gomez’s English pop efforts. Instead, she received a Best Latin Pop Album nomination for her first Spanish-prominent project Revelación.
“This has been something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen,” Gomez told host Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music.
Kacey Musgraves crushes genre boundaries
It seems like country music also has its own set of rules because it isn’t unusual to see comments like “This isn’t country music” or “I miss the real country” anymore whenever a country artist announces a new project. But then again, how can one define the genre, if Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Anne Murray have either been nominated or won the pop categories at the Grammy Awards before with their country hits.
Golden, Texas, native Kacey Musgraves won Album of the Year three years ago with her country-pop album Golden Hour. She followed up with star-crossed, which was moved from the country category to pop by the award’s committee. She failed to get nominated in that genre but racked up Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for “camera roll,” showing support for her from country voters.
“I feel like I don’t belong to country in any way on one hand. But on the other hand, I’m deeply rooted in that genre,” Musgraves told ELLE in 2021.
Megan Thee Stallion proves authenticity sells
There’s something about successful women that men have problems with, especially Black female artists, as they come out of their shells and express their authenticity through their music. People begin to speak up, saying these women are damaging the next generation of women by selling vulgarity and that they’re desperate for attention.
That did not stop Houston own’s Megan Thee Stallion from receiving a Best Rap Performance nomination for “Th-t Sh-t” and Album of the Year nomination for her involvement in Lil Nas X’s Montero. She won three awards last year, including becoming the first female rapper to take home Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.
“Let me repeat: I choose what I wear, not because I am trying to appeal to men, but because I am showing pride in my appearance, and a positive body image is central to who I am as a woman and a performer. I value compliments from women far more than from men,” Stallion wrote in an op-ed piece for The New York Times in 2020.
The winners of the 64th Grammy Awards will be announced April 3.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.