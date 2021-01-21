Local shops bring community to Arlington’s coffee scene despite the pandemic

While bigger franchises like Starbucks or Dunkin’ have a more dominant presence in Arlington, local coffee shops are slowly but surely making their mark by serving up a hot cup of joe.
Inclusion Coffee on Abram Street is a place for “imperfect people” to come together, drink coffee and be accepted, according to the shop's website.
Owner Joshua Moore said his vision was to have a place where people who didn’t have the same ideas could come together and interact.
He began to notice a community forming around his shop, Moore said, despite opening in April 2020 during a global pandemic.
“When we first opened, it was right in the middle of the most intense code of assessments where people couldn’t go into shops,” he said.
Moore said it was hard building a customer base then and even now, because with max gatherings of 10 people, nothing feels normal.
Located near campus, Moore’s main customers are students and faculty, something he enjoys as an alumnus. He remembers a lack of local coffee shops when he was in school, which is partially why he opened Inclusion.
Unlike Inclusion Coffee, Grounds and Gold is a coffee shop and bakery located further from campus, on Bowen Road.
Owner Maurice Ahern described the inspiration for his shop as a tribute to his son, Micah.
Micah was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was one year old, and died at age seven following a six-year battle with the cancer.
“He was a very embracing person, just embraced all people, loved all people. Joyous,” Ahern said. “I wanted to have an atmosphere where people would still feel those great qualities of who he was.”
Ahern said his shop is spacious and welcoming, and provides a place for people to be around others safely.
“You can come in here and sit and not feel like you’re on top of people,” Ahern said.
Ahern said he can see a growing local community despite the pandemic. His shop is big enough for people to sit in and create a connection, which fosters not only the coffee community, but anyone willing to have a shared experience.
Linguistics associate professor Peggy Semingson is one of those people.
Semingson said she used to meet up with her writing group at the campus Starbucks or at Urban Alchemy, sitting for hours and chatting with people she knew from campus.
The pandemic hasn’t stopped Semingson’s love for coffee, and now that she can’t sit in shops, she fuels her need for coffee by going to an assortment of drive-thrus daily.
Psychology senior Mackenzie Bedore said she noticed the emerging coffee community through her student organization, Coffee for Thought.
As organization president, Bedore has seen the group bring together many different kinds of people, united by their shared love of the drink.
The organization provides free coffee to attendees, and the group uses their time together to form friendships and bonds. Meeting information can be found on their Instagram, @utacoffeeforthought.
Begum Fatima Zohra, Coffee for Thought communications officer, said she doesn’t know much about Arlington’s local coffee scene, but the one on campus is going strong.
With Arlington’s growing number of coffee fans and the new local shops putting their own imagination and innovation into their establishments, finding the perfect latte, cappuccino, or basic black drink opens the door to finding a friend, a family and a community.
