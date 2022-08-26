Arlington residents, sports fans, music lovers and Mavericks can find a week's worth of activities to do in the city of Arlington. Here’s what people can look forward to this week.
Levitt Pavilion
Brave Combo, a Denton, Texas-based rock band, will perform at the Levitt Pavilion on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. The quintet has performed a music mix that includes salsa, meringue, rock, cumbia, conjunto, polka, zydeco, classical, cha-cha, the blues and more.
The weekend music entertainment will also include a performance by country rock artist Ray Wylie Hubbard on Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. His sound has been described as born from the traditions of folk, country and roots rock.
The weekend performances are scheduled to close off with a pop, soul and rock and roll fusion band, The New Respects, on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.
All performances are currently free admission.
Sports
The Texas Rangers will battle the Detroit Tigers, with games from Aug. 26 through 28.
They will also play against the Houston Astros on Aug. 30 and 31.
Both games will take place at Globe Life Field, and ticket prices may vary.
For football fans, check out the first preseason Dallas Cowboys game as they take on the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 26 through 28.
Arlington Museum of Art
The Arlington Museum of Art will host a Disney-themed open mic night on Sept. 1. The event will include art, music and poetry to honor the current exhibit: “Disney Art from Private Collectors.”
The event is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and costs $10 for children and $15 for adults.
Story Hour
For those with children two or older, the Arlington Public Library is hosting Story Hour at the Arlington Museum of Art. Books will be read by the children’s librarian from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and the event occurs every Tuesday through Aug. 30.
National Just Because Day
National Just Because Day is Aug. 27. This day has become a way to spread random acts of kindness and service for others. The holiday is also intended to be a way to stop worrying about the whys and be positive.
Bark at the Park with the Texas Rangers
At Globe Life Field, pet owners can buy a ticket for themselves and their furry friend to watch baseball and celebrate National Just Because Day. The game is sponsored by the American Pet Products Association. People can watch pups circle the bases in the game-opening parade. The event will take place on Aug. 27 from 6:05 to 9:05 p.m., with costs ranging from $45 to $55 for one dog ticket and one human ticket.
The event encourages adoption to save animals from being put down. Part of the ticket proceeds will go to Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation’s Pets and Vets program, which pairs shelter dogs with veterans coping with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, anxiety and other service-related challenges, according to the organization’s website.
