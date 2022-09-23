Live music, sports and family fun in this week's To-Do List
Illustration by Yvonne Collier

Arlington welcomes folks to enjoy a night out with live music, family friendly activities and sports entertainment. Here’s what the city has to offer this week.

Live Music

KC and The Sunshine Band will perform R&B Latin funk from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Levitt Pavilion Arlington. Tickets start at $45.

People can enjoy live music by Elton John at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Globe Life Field. This will be his final tour after playing on the road for over half a century.

Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks will play against each other in the Southwest Classic at noon Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium.

Drew Pearson Hall of Fame Lunch Bash will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Oct. 1 at Live by Loews. The event will include prize giveaways and the opportunity to meet former Dallas Cowboys players. Tickets for general admission are $50 and $125 for VIP.

Rally Day, presented by SeatGeek, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at AT&T Stadium. Football fanatics can get a behind-the-scenes tour of AT&T Stadium and enjoy games, food and beverages and a live DJ. Tickets start at $25.

The Dallas Cowboys will play against the Washington Commanders at noon Oct. 2 at AT&T Stadium.

The Texas Rangers will bat against the New York Yankees from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5 at Globe Life Field. The time is to be determined.

Family Fun

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will hold the third annual FlowaPalooza, a family festival. People can experience live entertainment, vendor and family village, food trucks and a beer garden. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 on the Grand Lawn of the waterpark.

@lillianjuarez_

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments