Live music, sports and family fun in this week's To-Do List

Arlington welcomes folks to enjoy a night out with live music, family friendly activities and sports entertainment. Here’s what the city has to offer this week.
Live Music
KC and The Sunshine Band will perform R&B Latin funk from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Levitt Pavilion Arlington. Tickets start at $45.
People can enjoy live music by Elton John at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Globe Life Field. This will be his final tour after playing on the road for over half a century.
Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks will play against each other in the Southwest Classic at noon Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium.
Drew Pearson Hall of Fame Lunch Bash will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Oct. 1 at Live by Loews. The event will include prize giveaways and the opportunity to meet former Dallas Cowboys players. Tickets for general admission are $50 and $125 for VIP.
Rally Day, presented by SeatGeek, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at AT&T Stadium. Football fanatics can get a behind-the-scenes tour of AT&T Stadium and enjoy games, food and beverages and a live DJ. Tickets start at $25.
The Dallas Cowboys will play against the Washington Commanders at noon Oct. 2 at AT&T Stadium.
The Texas Rangers will bat against the New York Yankees from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5 at Globe Life Field. The time is to be determined.
Family Fun
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will hold the third annual FlowaPalooza, a family festival. People can experience live entertainment, vendor and family village, food trucks and a beer garden. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 on the Grand Lawn of the waterpark.
