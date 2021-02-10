Live music, speed dating and more in this Valentine’s weekend edition of the To-Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s Valentine’s list includes a micro beer festival, speed dating and a spoken word and music event.
Arlington Video Speed Dating - Filter Off
Filter Off is hosting a video speed dating event for Arlington residents Friday from 8 to 9 p.m.
Attendees will need to download the Filter Off app to participate and will be set up on three 90-second dates.
The event is free and attendees can register online here.
Micro Beer Fest: Will you beer my Valentine?
Revolver Brewing BLDG 5 is collaborating with Dewey Girl’s Sweets to host a micro beer festival at Texas Live on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.
The ticket price includes a pint of Cinnamon Girl Pastry Stout and a Chocolate Piñata.
The event is for those 21 and older, and tickets cost $20-$25 per person. Attendees can purchase tickets online here.
Live Alternative Music by 2:14
Local Arlington cover band 2:14 will be performing at The Old Cocktail Lounge in Arlington from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
The lounge has dart boards, drink specials and a pool table for guest use.
The show is free and for those 21 and older. Guests can register online here.
Galentine’s Day - Sip & Shop
Grounds & Gold Co. are hosting a brunch and shopping event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at their 4130 South Bowen Road location in Arlington.
This event will feature local business owners selling products like pottery and jewelry, a selection from The Side Door Boutique and fresh, clean products from Lemongrass Spa from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event is free to attend and guests can register here.
Love Craft Spokenword and Music Showcase: Live at Journey Cafe
Mike Guinn Entertainment is hosting a spoken word and music showcase at Journey Cafe in Irving from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
This event will feature local artists and light refreshments. The cost is $30-$40 and tickets are available here.
