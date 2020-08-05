Live music, beer and bikes in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s list includes a Rangers watch party, virtual art festival and bike ride.

Disability Virtual Roundtable

The Michigan ADA is hosting a virtual roundtable titled “Disability Activists and Parents—Adversaries or Allies?” on Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Three disability studies scholars — Pam Block, Allison Carey and UT Dallas’ Richard Scotch — will discuss their recently released book, Allies and Obstacles: Disability Activism and Parents of Children with Disabilities.

The panel is free and open to the public, and there will be live captioning and American Sign Language. You can register for the Zoom meeting here.

Maverick Virtual Arts Festival

EXCEL Campus Activities is currently holding its Maverick Virtual Arts Festival. UTA community members are invited to submit art and performance pieces to the student organization until Friday at 5 p.m.

Participants can submit two entries each in any of these categories: Spoken Word and Poetry, Art, Photography, Talent and Music. You can email submissions with a title, description and category to excel@uta.edu.

You can find more information on EXCEL’s Facebook page.

Arlington Music Hall sits Jan. 20 at North Center Street.

Petty Theft

As part of its live music concert series, Arlington Music Hall is hosting Petty Theft on Friday at 8 p.m. The band, headed by Mike Rhyner, will perform songs by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

This summer, Arlington Music Hall reduced its capacity to 25% in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and guests are encouraged to wear face masks or coverings inside the building.

Tickets range from $14 to $35, and you can purchase them here.

Legal Draft Beer Co. is an Arlington-based brewery owned and operated by founder Greg McCarthy. 

Beer, Brats, & Bikes: A 3 Year Anniversary "Party"

Ray Jay’s Bike Shop and Legal Draft Beer Co. are co-hosting the bike shop’s three-year anniversary celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will begin with a morning bike ride and continue with food and drinks from Legal Draft. The brewery is scheduled to unveil a new, limited-time Ray Jay’s beer.

Smoke falls from the ceiling of Texas Live as fans celebrate the first run scored during opening day of the Texas Rangers on July 24 in Arlington. Fans watched the first game of the season on large screens inside the entertainment venue while the actual game was played next door inside Globe Life Field.

Tequila Sheela Night

Texas Live is hosting a “Tequila Sheela Night” party to watch the Texas Rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels. The event will be held at the venue’s Arlington Backyard outdoor concert arena Saturday at 6 p.m.

The venue will offer food and drinks from Lockhart Smokehouse and feature live music from musician Jack Mason.

The event is open to the public, and you can find more information via the Texas Live Facebook page.

