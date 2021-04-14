You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes a trivia night, live music event and a Zumba class.
Brazos Blowout
EXCEL Campus Activities is hosting a social event at Brazos Park on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be street performers, music and giveaways, and food will be available for purchase by dining dollars, cash or credit.
The event is free, and attendees can RSVP online here.
Sip & Shop
Grounds & Gold Co. is hosting an event with local vendors and live music Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Vendors include Lawless Craft and Phillips Works. Seasonal drink samples will be available as well as charcuterie boards for purchase.
The event is free, and guests can register online here.
Late Night Zumba
The UTA Ambassadors are hosting a socially distanced Zumba class in Brazos Park on Tuesday from 8 to 10 p.m.
The class will be provided by the Maverick Activities Center, and masks are required.
The event is free, and attendees can RSVP online here.
September Moon at The Stockyard Armadillo
The band September Moon will be playing at Thirsty Armadillo in Fort Worth on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
The band is a combination of country, folk, rock, Red Dirt and Americana, and they have songs that charted on the Billboard-recognized Texas Regional Radio Report.
This event is free, and guests can register online here.
Trivia Night
EXCEL Campus Activities will be hosting a trivia night Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m.
Topics will include knowledge of different toys and games. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place, along with door prizes.
The event is free and will be held via Microsoft Teams. Guests can RSVP online here.
