Lack of sleep continues to challenge nurses during pandemic

Nurses are susceptible to insufficient sleep, which can lead to many things impacting mental health and physical performance, said Amy Witkoski Stimpfel, New York University assistant nursing professor.
More than half of nurses had trouble sleeping, especially during the first six months of the pandemic because of the nursing shortage, and sleeping for five hours or less before a shift increased chances of depression, anxiety and insomnia, according to Witkoski Stimpfel’s New York University research study.
Nursing junior Efferata Tigabu said she isn’t surprised by the research study because insufficient sleep is part of the job.
Nurses are responsible for assessing, observing, speaking to patients and recording details and symptoms of a patient's medical history, according to Regis College. They also prepare patients for exams and treatments on top of administering medications and monitoring for side effects or reactions.
The work environment for nurses is already stressful with high patient loads, demand from electronic health records and lack of staffing, Witkoski Stimpfel said.
“Being the direct care providers during the pandemic, particularly at the very onset, when many other providers weren't even entering the room, nurses were the ones who were still going in,” she said.
Nurses often work 12-hour shifts, which are long enough without patient needs going beyond the shift, Witkoski Stimpfel said.
Nursing junior Riddhi Patel said she goes days with zero to six hours of sleep.
Patel said she’s had to pull all-nighters frequently because she feels she wouldn’t have enough time to study otherwise.
But the recommended amount of sleep for adults is seven or more hours a night, according to Mayo Clinic.
Nurses should prioritize sleep on their days off and avoid work, especially if they feel fatigued, Witkoski Stimpfel said.
It’s ironic how nurses, who help patients with these things, are the ones more likely to be depressed or anxious, Patel said.
She said that when she lacks sleep, she’s cranky and finds it hard to focus the next day. She talks to her family and friends, who advise her to be careful and not sacrifice her health.
Tigabu said nurses not only saw patients affected by the pandemic but their coworkers too. She said they’d be burnt-out, and older nurses would quit or retire early because they couldn’t handle it anymore.
“A lot of them are tired,” Tigabu said. “They want to take care of all the patients they can, but they’re under so much stress with [the] liability that they’re under.”
Witkoski Stimpfel found nurses would seek support by connecting through Zoom, telling each other they’re in this together, which was helpful and therapeutic.
Nurse managers and administrators should reduce mandatory overtime by monitoring their staff to see how many are working cumulatively in a week, put a limit around that and encourage breaks during a shift, she said.
“We know that very often nurses will work an entire shift, and they won’t have a break,” she said.
Nurses used to have about four to five patients, but because of short staffing, they now have about nine to ten patients to monitor for over 12 hours, Tigabu said.
“Sometimes it’s not the actual workforce or lack of the workforce but the hospitals that need to hire more permanent staff,” Witkoski Stimpfel said.
New nurses should ask their employer about days off and vacation policies, if they have adequate staffing or overtime practices, what the work environment looks like and if they prioritize the staff’s health and well-being, she said.
Patel said nursing school is still worth it in the end, because it’s her dream job, and she loves caring for people.
