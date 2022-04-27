K-pop fandom’s rise in America

The global phenomenon of K-pop has blazed over America, and the fandom has grown even more throughout the pandemic.
From the first-generation K-pop stars in the ’90s to the current generation of rising stars, K-pop separates from other music genres with group concepts, high production, fashion and choreography, according to National Public Radio. Its catchy tune and strong visual presence have slowly taken over the past year, racking up worldwide accolades and hits.
K-pop is the umbrella term for South Korean acts who perform various music genres, said Taylor Grimes, critical languages and international studies in Korean freshman.
In the past, people weren’t interested in music that sounded different from what they were used to, but social media helped K-pop grow in popularity, said Alejandra Romero, Korean Culture Association president and international business in Korean senior.
“It’s a good way for people to branch out into seeing that there’s other types of music in the world,” Romero said.
Linguistics sophomore Kaitlin Giersch said there is a huge shift from when she would see Tumblr posts of K-pop artists and photos online, whereas now BTS, a K-pop boy group, is all over social media.
BTS paved the way for other K-pop groups, specifically when they were invited to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, their first U.S. red carpet event, Giersch said.
Psy, K-pop soloist, set up the bar last decade, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Gangnam Style,” which went viral in 2012. His follow-up single, “Gentleman,” reached No. 5 the following year.
Romero said people back then didn’t take Psy seriously because they found his songs funny, but it was a genuine effort from an artist putting out his music.
In 2020, BTS’ “Dynamite” was the first K-pop song to reach No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. And more recently, BTS’ single “Butter” tallied a record-extending 18th week at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, according to Billboard’s Top Charts.
BTS is also the first K-pop group to be nominated at the Grammy Awards with “Dynamite.”
Romero said the Wonder Girls tried to break out in the U.S. back then but weren’t as successful as BTS. The girl group made history as the first Korean act to appear on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 76 on the chart dated Oct. 16, 2008, with an English version of their single “Nobody.”
In 2021, 18% of over 4,600 surveyors said K-pop’s main reason for popularity worldwide is the music’s catchy rhythm and chorus, according to Statista.
“These groups are constantly putting music out,” Romero said. “They’re constantly putting merchandise out.”
Grimes said Korean language, fashion and food have gained more popularity in the U.S. because of K-pop.
Hyuna Choi, modern languages adjunct assistant professor, said many students enrolled in her Korean class are interested in understanding K-pop songs and Korean dramas.
“It makes me very proud,” Choi said.
It’s been five years since she moved from South Korea, and she’s amazed to see about 50 to 70 people lined up in front of a K-pop store in Carrollton on the weekends, she said.
“It’s a never-ending industry,” Romero said. “There’s always groups that are coming out, so there’s always something new to listen to.”
Choi didn’t see that happen a couple of years ago but now sees a lot of Korean stores in North Texas.
People should be more open to things because music isn’t necessarily bad if it’s done in another language, Giersch said.
Grimes said K-pop shows there’s a whole different culture out there.
“It’s starting to bridge those separations of cultural gaps,” she said.
Choi said K-pop brings positive energy because her students come into the classroom not knowing each other and create a community through K-pop artists they like.
“K-pop is just always growing,” Romero said.
@ritchie3609
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.