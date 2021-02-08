Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler’s brent ii has a more lighthearted, hopeful feel than their previous EP

Two years after Chelsea Cutler and labelmate Jeremy Zucker dropped their extended play, or mini-album, brent in 2019, the pair released the follow-up EP brent ii on Friday. I’ve spent the last 72 hours listening and reflecting on how we can always grow, persevere and move on toward better days, despite the past.
brent ii feels like a warm hug, and we hope it gives listeners comfort during this tumultuous year. were so proud of it and can’t wait to share it with the world. pic.twitter.com/ehKP9c4Fdw— chelsea cutler (@chelseacutler) February 4, 2021
The five-song EP is about 20 minutes of melancholic yet soothing storytelling. It was described by Cutler as a “warm hug” on Twitter and follows through in delivering a comforting coming-of-age experience.
Cutler and Zucker fans will notice a more lighthearted, hopeful feel compared to the EP’s prequel brent. An ember of warmth lingered in my heart during the final few minutes of the lineup and even now writing this.
I feel like the music duo has learned a lot spiritually and mentally over the last year. This can be heard throughout the EP as Zucker describes putting our demons to rest and Cutler suggests letting the universe play out its master plan.
The first song, entitled “this is how you fall in love,” was released as a single in early January. This song might resemble the warm hug Cutler described closest. It's a beautiful ballad where Zucker and Cutler alternate in telling the story of a new couple learning to let go and be vulnerable in love.
“parent song” feels like a thank you and an apology to the people who raised us. It discusses the concern parents have when watching their children grow up and become independent as well as the parents’ ability to comfort the artists’ younger selves.
It shows a different, vulnerable side of Zucker and Cutler we don't always have the privilege to see.
“emily” hit differently. Sometimes we outgrow people. It can be fickle to attempt to make it work with people who no longer serve a positive purpose in your life. Life is too short to spend time being miserable hoping others will change.
You can just say that everything's fine
But we both know that's not enough
It’s a conversation they’ve had before, but as hard as people try to make things work, sometimes it’s not worth it. It’s not scary to imagine life without that person anymore.
You asked me if I was afraid that we'd fall out of love.
Would that be okay?
“brooklyn boy” is Zucker’s solo on the EP. The song begins with a familiar piano melody, characteristic of Zucker's independent music. It’s about how he is having trouble dealing with a failed relationship or the pandemic lockdown, perhaps both. He is experiencing a declining mental status as a result.
There are a few lines in this song that allude to being tired of quarantine. Zucker is seemingly having difficulty being cooped inside for days. He is experiencing a sensation that a lot of us can relate to as the pandemic continues.
“the stars” is Cutler’s solo and closes out the EP. The song is about letting what happens happen.
I want your love forever, is that so bad to say?
Maybe we're meant to be together if God had his way
And if you ask why I've stayed and I'll stay for all I know
It's 'cause the stars said so
The stars have culturally been associated with divine interpretation. Cutler is opening up her heart to the idea that she had no control over how the situation played out.
brent ii takes the listeners on a trip from beginning to end. We fall in love, grow up, fall out of love and acknowledge struggles before finally accepting that sometimes things are simply out of our control, all in the span of 20 minutes.
As a fan, this isn’t the absolute best from either Cutler or Zucker, but without knowing their music, this EP is a good example of the level of storytelling and passion that both put into their work.
Cutler has been my go-to “sad girl” musician for the past few years, so it’s extremely exciting to get the feeling that she has made some positive emotional progress.
I’m beyond excited to see what the rest of the year has in store for these two musicians.
