Introduction to LGBTQ+ studies course teaches UTA students queer history, theory

A new course has been created to teach LGBTQ+ students and allies about aspects of the community, from history to queer theory, as well as provide a place for queer students to feel validated while learning about their identities.
Introduction to LGBTQ+ studies is taught by Jessica Sanchez, School of Social Work and women’s and gender studies adjunct professor. She is also the assistant director of the LGBTQ+ Program and has always been an ally and advocate to the community, she said.
When the position to teach LGBTQ+ studies was offered to her, she accepted without hesitation, Sanchez said.
She wants to deepen her understanding of the community — something she considers her academic passion and enjoys talking to students about — through the class.
When it comes to those outside the LGBTQ+ community, Sanchez is optimistic about the class’s impact.
The curriculum was designed to educate students about the community so they can translate what they learn into the spaces they occupy, Sanchez said.
Most of all, Sanchez wants the students enrolled in her class to feel affirmed and validated in the identities they hold.
“I want them to know that they are perfect exactly the way they are, that they are beautiful, that they are powerful, that they have room to create so much change,” she said.
Nursing sophomore Carolina Tripp is a Pride Peer, or an ally in the LGBTQ+ Program. While she is not enrolled in Sanchez’s class, she said she’d heard of it and thinks it’s a great opportunity for students to learn about the growing community.
Tripp said she got a mini-lesson on LGBTQ+ history through the program. She believes the class will go more in-depth.
“They’ll start talking more about what it means to be a part of the community, how to better be an ally, how to be that safe space for students or friends or family members,” Tripp said.
Psychology junior Liam Rhodes is another Pride Peer who works closely with Sanchez. Though not enrolled, he said the class is a great step toward change.
“In the climate that we're living in now, I think it's a great way to get people educated that really may not know a whole lot about the LGBTQ+ community,” Rhodes said.
He said there was so much he didn’t know about the community, and Sanchez taught him a lot through her program.
“I really think people that aren't even in the community that take this class are gonna learn a whole lot,” he said.
Sanchez said she is excited to be on this journey with her students, adding that it’s likely the class will continue to be offered in fall 2021 because it was accepted as one of the core curriculum options for students this academic year.
“This was honestly an opportunity to expand my educational lens, be connected with even more students at UT Arlington,” Sanchez said. “I just felt it was an awesome, perfect opportunity to be in the classroom with students.”
