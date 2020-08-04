Insights from international students on what it’s like to study in the US

Shrreya Chopra still remembers waiting nervously in line to be interviewed at the U.S. Immigration Office in New Delhi, India.
The finance and mathematics junior had been accepted to UTA a few months earlier after a rigorous period of studying for the SAT and her high school exams. Securing an F-1 visa was the next and most dreaded step, and although she was well prepared, she was nervous; fumbling or appearing uncertain during the interview could cost her the visa. A positive outcome depends on everything from one’s financial status to the officer’s mood that day.
As she waited, she overheard a woman at a nearby booth explaining to an officer that she needed to travel to the U.S. for a serious medical procedure. The woman’s application was rejected. A friend of hers who was also applying for the F-1 visa had been rejected a week before.
“The pressure was on, and you just have to say the right thing,” Chopra said.
Besides earning the visa, international students must jump through a series of hoops to attend college in the U.S.
They have to balance studying and taking the SAT alongside their internal high school examinations, Chopra said. They also have to take the TOEFL exam to measure their English language proficiency and pay expensive flight, tuition and accommodation costs.
When they finally arrive, they have to assimilate into the new culture.
Finance junior Thao Ho had never left her home country before she started college in the U.S. She flew alone from Vietnam to Texas at age 18 and was suddenly thrust into a new environment where she said the culture, food, values and education system were all novel to her.
She had to practice for two and a half years to become conversant in English and still had to overcome the fear of speaking “wrong” in front of others with her obviously foreign accent. It is one thing to understand English broadly and another thing to know local slang and colloquialisms.
“I don’t think English is an easy language to learn,” Ho said. “It’s very difficult. It took courage; it took a lot of time to practice, to overcome the fear and be in love with [my] accent.”
To practice and improve, she immersed herself in American society. She made American friends who now correct any mistakes she makes when speaking, and her on-campus job requires her to speak English every day, providing an additional practice opportunity. She also learns by watching TED Talks.
Despite their constant efforts, conformity and contributions to America’s economy and culture, international students are often made to feel disposable.
International students usually pay full tuition, which is an economic boost for their universities and the country. According to the National Association of Foreign Advisers, international students contributed nearly $41 billion to the U.S. economy in 2019. They also make university campuses more diverse. Denied visas were the biggest cause of declining international student enrollment in Fall 2019, but the socio-political climate and feeling unwelcome were also large factors.
Although now rescinded, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office announced on July 6 that international students taking only online classes due to COVID-19 would have to return to their home countries or risk deportation.
This led to uncertainty for international students like Meghana Villa, who felt as though they were being sent away for no apparent reason.
If the rule had been enforced, Villa would have had to return to her hometown in India, which she has not visited since she left for college four years ago.
“We put our house up for rent, and we left everything and came here,” the civil engineering senior said. “So going back in the middle of my education would have been very hard.”
International students face restrictions as to what kind of employment they can pursue, expensive tuition (in the absence of scholarships and grants) and the ever looming fear of deportation.
Students with F-1 visas may not work off campus in their first year of study. Afterwards, they may work off campus but only in roles related to their degrees. This greatly limits the job search for students who are unable to secure internships but still have to shoulder living expenses.
Employers are often weary of hiring international students after they graduate and their F-1 visas expire because they will be required to sponsor them for H1B work visas. Only 85,000 of these visas are available per year, with 20,000 of them being restricted to master’s and doctorate degree holders. So many people apply for them that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Office has now employed a lottery to choose visa recipients. The application costs about $960 in total and takes anywhere from three months to a year to be processed. Expediting the process costs an additional $1,440 and does not guarantee approval.
If granted, the visa authorizes foreign residents to work for an initial maximum of six years and then in increments of three years until they secure green cards. But concerns about the process and employers’ reluctance to hire them can cause students to feel uncertain about their lives post-college.
“Me just having the same credentials as everyone else [isn’t enough reason] as to why they should sponsor me and put in all those resources for me,” Villa said.
One way international students attempt to be more valuable to employers is by pursuing their master’s degrees immediately after graduation and competing for the same entry-level jobs as bachelor’s degree holders.
Rather than dwell on the daunting possibility of having to leave the U.S. after graduation, international students focus on participating in activities on campus, making friends and becoming part of the community.
Ho is involved in the Goolsby Leadership Academy and Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity. She has also served as the president of the Finance Society. She encourages new international students to join organizations, apply themselves in leadership positions and take advantage of resources on campus like the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center.
Still, Ho has been able to keep her Vietnamese culture close to heart. She has frequented a Buddhist temple and has Vietnamese friends to celebrate cultural events with. In 2015, the Metroplex also had the fourth largest population of Vietnamese nationals in the U.S., according to the Pew Research Center.
Villa misses being in India, but she is grateful for the opportunities studying in the U.S. has given her and the friends she has made. She thinks UTA has done a good job of making international students feel included despite stressful rules being set nationally.
“Whenever I go to the [Office of International Education] with any of my problems, they’ve always been really helpful,” she said.
Chopra advises international students to be open to making friends and networking with people on campus. This was how she was referred for The Big Event program chair position. However, she wishes she had had more fun while on campus, especially now that lockdown restrictions are in place.
If she could go back in time and offer herself a piece of advice after her nerve-wracking experience in the U.S. Immigration Office, she said it would be to live her college life more freely.
“I would say be prepared,” she said. “And do your research, but also don’t forget to have fun.”
