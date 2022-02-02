Improving deaf accessibility with subtitles, captions at movie theaters

When going to the movies, people who can hear don’t have to wonder if they will be able to understand what’s happening on the screen. There are surround sound speakers playing to every inch of the room. The deaf community does not have this luxury, said Jessica Flores, deaf YouTuber and activist, in an email.
Many Arlington theater locations have hearing-assistive devices like glasses that display captions in real time for the user.
Another option includes CaptiView, a small T-shaped device that receives transmission and converts it into visible captions for the user. Audiences can clip this onto the seat or cupholder and read as they watch the movie. This is the easiest to use, Flores said.
Many theaters don’t project captions onto their films, so before Flores leaves for the movies she must ensure that they have functional captioning devices.
Hearing-assistive technology is required by law, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act. However, Benjamin Anderson, general manager of Studio Movie Grill in Arlington, said many older theaters lack these devices.
Flores said her frustrating experience with theaters doesn’t end at a lack of aid devices. If the theater owns the necessary equipment, she has to find a seat where her viewing experience isn’t hindered by the bulky captioning devices.
If she is able to find a suitable seat and a working device, Flores then hopes the movie has captions available, as not all films do.
For these reasons, Flores believes open captions are the best way to ensure that deaf people can enjoy all forms of media.
Subtitles, open captions and closed captions are all different.
Subtitles are intended for those who can hear the audio, so it doesn’t have any comprehensive description for background noises, music and off-screen auditory devices, according to Verbit, a popular transcription and captioning service.
Subtitles are a translation of hard-to-understand characters and translates foreign dialogue for the viewer, according to Verbit.
The University of Washington describes open captions as a video file encoded into the movie, appearing as part of the movie recording itself. There is no need for separate caption projections or individual captioning devices.
In cases where the closed caption option isn’t supported or refuses to load, open captions are the best way to go.
Closed captions are required on any government-funded broadcasts, according to the ADA. They are intended for the deaf and hard of hearing, a key concept that set captions apart from subtitles.
Closed captions are a wonderful resource, but they are not always supported in certain formats. To ensure the captions will be seen, open captions are an excellent solution, Flores said.
Captions in theaters are not a new concept. Many theaters display captions when they show foreign films or anime movies, and AMC Theatres are beginning to bring captions to more showings, according to an AMC press release in October.
While UTA American Sign Language junior Mae Herring said they prefer to watch TV and movies with captions, some viewers might find captions distracting.
Anderson said theaters could have a screen playing the movie with a letterbox running captions underneath, separate from the picture. This would ensure the video isn’t obscured by words, and everyone can understand the movie.
Flores said open captions always make her feel most included.
In order to help deaf people feel this sense of inclusion more often, Flores said hearing people can do research about deaf culture and deaf history, as well as learn basic signs to communicate.
“Remember, if you are [ever] in doubt about how to accommodate someone who is deaf or hard of hearing, just ask them,” Flores said.
@mckebbaw
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.