Important UTA buildings and where to find them

The UTA campus can be intimidating at first, but knowing where the buildings are located, hours of operation and what services they provide will save students needless wandering.
THE COMMONS
Located on West Campus, The Commons is a communal area for students to eat, study and relax. Dining options include the Maverick Café, an all-you-care-to-eat dining facility, a Starbucks and bistros offering Italian and Mediterranean cuisines. There are also group meeting rooms as well as study and lounge areas to meet every student’s needs. The Commons is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
MAVERICK ACTIVITIES CENTER
Campus Recreation provides recreational and leisure opportunities to students, faculty and staff through informal recreation, intramural sports, fitness and wellness, sports clubs, adaptive sports, aquatics and spirit groups. As one of their facilities, the MAC features five indoor basketball courts, a 20,000 square foot weight and fitness room, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a game room, climbing wall, social corridor and more. During the fall semester, it is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
CENTRAL LIBRARY
The Central Library is typically open 24 hours. Students have access to a plethora of invaluable information and numerous options for quiet and collaborative study. It houses the FabLab, a makerspace containing 3D printers, laser cutters, screen printers, kilns, sewing machines and more. The POD Market and Einstein Bros. Bagels within the building allow students to grab a quick snack between studying.
SEIR BUILDING
The Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building is designed to put “science on display.” It is a state-of-theart teaching and research facility near the southern entrance to campus, which advances health-science discoveries and aids society in better understanding complex medical issues.
UNIVERSITY CENTER
The UC has served as the heart of the university since 1953. It features several dining locations, a U.S. Postal Service mail center, as well as meeting and ballroom spaces. Hundreds of meetings and events happen here, over 400 student lead organizations are housed here and thousands of students go through its doors each week. The UC is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
COLLEGE PARK CENTER
College Park Center is where the men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams meet, as well as the Dallas Wings. The center is also used as a venue for high-profile events, concerts and entertainment, expos, conferences and community activities. Located in downtown Arlington, this arena can seat up to 7,000 attendees.
@katecey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.