Heba Nazzal’s mornings start much like anyone else’s, with teeth brushing and face washing. Sometimes, she spills her coffee. Before leaving the house, she takes five or so extra minutes to pull her hair back, tuck it under a headband and wrap a hijab around her head. Then she heads to her 12-hour shift as an operating room nurse.
On Jan. 31, Nazzal wore her hijab to a local community prayer gathering. The alumna grew up only wearing her hijab, or headscarf, once a week for public prayer.
But this Friday night was different. She got home and decided she would wear the hijab again the next morning and every day after.
Nazzal took what she described as a leap of faith. By losing a major aspect of her physical beauty and pledging to wear a hijab for the rest of her life, she gained a newfound identity as a visibly Muslim woman.
Her mother’s daughter
It wasn’t a decision that came out of nowhere, Nazzal said. Growing up, her mother was a hijabi, and every Friday before prayer, she’d don a headscarf just like her mother. All Muslim women wear hijabs in the house of God, Nazzal said. Some choose to wear it always.
By seeing her mother’s example of modesty and humility, Nazzal said she always knew that she would one day want to wear a hijab for the rest of her life. It was only a matter of time and not something that Nazzal wanted to rush into.
Adhering to Islam’s teachings
Muslim women are required to wear hijabs according to Islamic teaching, said Hasan Khalil, Islamic studies director at the Islamic School of Irving. Traditionally, they should cover not just their heads but the rest of their bodies, although different Muslim prophets and scholars disagree on whether a woman should cover her hands and feet as well.
The term “hijab” means “barrier,” Khalil said. Wearing a hijab serves as a barrier between a woman’s body and the eyes of men.
Therefore, women only need to wear a hijab when in the presence of strange men, or men they could potentially marry. They don’t need to wear them at home around family or other women, Khalil said.
Although Islamic teaching encourages girls to wear hijabs even at a young age, it’s not expected or required until a girl reaches puberty, Khalil said. By that time, she has likely matured enough to understand and accept the Islamic doctrine and its teaching on modesty and submission.
Identifying as a Muslim woman means accepting Islamic teaching, Khalil said. If Islam teaches a certain doctrine, Muslim men and women alike must submit to it.
“If you are a Muslim woman, live by Islam,” he said.
Sticking with Allah’s teachings will be hard, but it won’t come without reward, Khalil said.
“This life is not in vain, and everyone will be questioned,” he said. “The most successful is the one who meets the lord when they are on good standards.”
Although women don’t cover their entire bodies very often even in Islam, women do receive “partial credit” in Allah’s eyes for covering at least their hair.
A new definition of beauty
Becoming a hijabi was something Nazzal said she had always wanted to do, something she always saw coming, and it eventually boiled down to the question of “what’s stopping me?”
Genuinely, it was vanity, Nazzal said. She loved her hair.
“I have very nice hair, if I do say so myself,” she said. “Being young and being pretty and wanting to wear this, and wanting to do that was definitely something I felt like I should give up.”
Living in an age of selfies, social media and strict stereotypical forms of beauty, Nazzal said it was scary but liberating to relinquish her thick, chocolate brown hair.
Now, she’s learned to embrace other aspects of her personal beauty. She said she’s found herself taking more time on her clothing and makeup to make herself feel beautiful.
There’s a million different ways to wear and style a hijab, Nazzal said. You can wear it loose or in a turban and mix and match colors to coordinate with an outfit or makeup color scheme. Only a month into being a full-time hijabi, Nazzal said she’s already accumulated over a dozen different scarves.
“Think before you speak”
More than anything, though, she said she’s learned to adjust her mannerisms. Now, she wants to act more polite and friendly and demonstrate to others that Muslims aren’t scary or mean; they’re just regular people.
“I’m now visibly Muslim,” Nazzal said. “I not only have the weight of leaving a good personal impression, but I’m now a physical and visible impression of an entire religion that’s very misconstrued and misrepresented.”
She said she practices extra care and consideration during everyday acts like driving. Nazzal described herself as a “huge horn honker” before becoming a hijabi, but now she said she realizes that people don’t just see “some rude lady” honking her car horn at them, they see “some rude Muslim.”
“You know how your mom’s always like, ‘Think before you speak,’ or ‘Think before you do’? That reminder is suddenly very much there,” she said. “My actions feel like they don’t just affect me anymore.”
She doesn’t want to leave anyone with a wrong impression of such a large and meaningful religion — even if they did cut her off in traffic, and she really wants to honk her horn at them.
In recent years, the hijab has gradually gained new forms of representation in society, unlike the religion itself, Nazzal said. From the Apple hijab emoji to the Nike Pro hijab in 2017, various corporations have sought to include the hijab in mainstream media.
@kimberlyltran is officially my valentine, she doesn’t even have a choice this is so sweet I could cry🤍 • • • I’m always flabbergasted by portraits I’ll receive or the way people will describe me. The lens with which each person views another is so incredibly unique... Beauty others see in you is never ending & incomparable—what you find repulsive someone else could find unreasonably gorgeous! That being said, never count yourself out & always count yourself beautiful🤍 • • • #hebascoffeethoughts #beauty #poetry #poetrycommunity #art #portrait #selflove #whatisee
Representing something greater
Although these efforts strive to normalize the practice of wearing a hijab, they fail to express the reasons for wearing them. The hijab isn’t a thing in and of itself, it’s just a headscarf, Nazzal said. Instead, it’s a representation of something greater: Islam. The real progress will happen when Islam is no longer represented as a religion of hate and violence that belittles women, she said.
You basically become a walking poster for Islam, said graphic design senior Huda Kawsara. That’s something that she’s proud of because it gives her the opportunity to help others better understand Islam.
“The scarf isn’t just a piece of fabric on your head, it’s supposed to reflect much more than that” she said. “It’s supposed to reflect your personality, your morals, your respect, kindness and being a good person. That’s what a religion is really about. It’s always been a reflection of that.”
Kawsara said she decided to become a hijabi much younger than Nazzal did, at about only 12 years old. Over the years she’s learned more about Islam and how to love and accept the hijab and was glad Nazzal waited until she was older and mature enough to understand what she was getting into.
The flip side is that the longer a girl or woman waits before pledging to wear her hijab always, the harder it is for her to relinquish her worldly beauty, Kawsara said.
Although she’s struggled with the commitment, Kawsara said she doesn’t regret putting it on and can’t imagine ever taking it off. She just wishes she had waited a little longer before committing.
“There’s not going to be a single girl who’s gonna tell you, ‘I love this every single day of my life, and I don’t struggle,’” Kawsara said. “I think every single one of us struggles with it because there’s just a lot on our shoulders with it.”
People try to pass off wearing a hijab as something Muslim women should love experiencing, but the reality is that sometimes they hate it, Nazzal said.
“I mean think about it — it’s Texas,” she said. “You think I’m going to love having this thing on my head in 110-degree weather mid-June? Absolutely not. I’m definitely going to hate it.”
It’s a form of jihad, or struggle, she said.
A self-commitment to Allah
It’s human nature to want to show off a good hair day or wear a cute little dress, but Hibah Kawsara, journalism and public relations alumna, said remembering God’s intentions makes resisting the temptation easier.
“The most important part is that I wear it for God,” she said. “It reminds me of my principles and my morals and what I value, so I love it.”
Wearing a hijab is a decision that affects the rest of a woman’s life, Hibah Kawsara said. It’s an internal struggle because that decision has to be renewed every day, she said.
For Nazzal, this means that even everyday errands like Starbucks runs require the extra step of throwing on a hijab before leaving the house.
It means an extra five minutes in the morning to conceal her hair. It means when other girls can let their hair loose at parties and other social events, she must keep her hair confined if any men are present.
“At the end of the day, it’s not anything I’m doing for anybody,” she said. “It’s something I chose to do for myself.”
