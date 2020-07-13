Hurtado Barbecue to add bar, patio expansion this fall

After its recent opening in February and a quick surge in popularity among Arlington residents, Hurtado Barbecue is now planning to add a patio and bar to the restaurant this upcoming October or November.
The bar will be 1,700 square feet, adding some much-needed seating to the restaurant and expanding the existing patio so that customers can go back and forth between them, said Brandon Hurtado, public relations alumnus and Hurtado Barbecue owner.
In the short time since the brick-and-mortar restaurant’s opening, business hasn’t slowed down, and neither has Hurtado.
Hurtado owns a marketing agency in Arlington that already keeps him busy. But after years of cooking barbecue for pop-up breweries and special events, he opened his own official business.
Opening the restaurant pushed Hurtado as a business owner while providing a much-needed creative outlet, he said.
“I feel like after doing marketing for so long, I get more creative freedom with food than I ever did with marketing,” he said.
Hurtado Barbecue quickly amassed a larger following than he ever expected, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were really busy whenever we first opened, and then we had to completely transition to doing online orders only,” Hurtado said. “So that was very challenging, but we stayed pretty busy with like, curbside pickup and delivery orders.”
Staying busy is something Hurtado Barbecue has never struggled with. Its hours are listed on Facebook as “11 a.m. til sold out,” a testament to their loyal customers.
One such customer is political science associate professor Rebecca Deen, who’s been eating Hurtado’s barbecue since it was just a pop-up service around town.
She was acquaintances with Hurtado before he started his business, Deen said, so she was eager to try it out.
“From the first meal, though, supporting a friend was just a bonus as it is some of the best BBQ I've ever had,” Deen said in an email.
The long lines of customers like Deen who regularly visit the restaurant can be both a blessing and a curse for management.
“It's a good problem to have for sure,” Hurtado said, but from having to quickly expand patio space to increasing food capacity, having a roof over their head presents more problems than the average customer might think.
“Growing very quickly in a short amount of time, it always presents growing pains,” Hurtado said.
Being able to go from four to 17 employees in just a few months has been a challenge he’s happy to have though, he said, because it means customers love his food.
Rebekah Chojnacki, Honors College assistant director, visited Hurtado Barbecue for takeout a couple weeks ago and said it did not disappoint.
She’d like to visit again and actually experience the inside of the restaurant as well, once the bar expansion is complete.
“That definitely is appealing after the pandemic,” Chojnacki said. “My husband and I really like barbecue and supporting local restaurants in general, so that's great.”
Due to COVID-19, construction has slowed, but it's still moving along, Hurtado said.
“We're hoping that once everything is finalized and construction is completed, then hopefully, the precautions that the governor is putting in place will allow bars to open,” Hurtado said. “We're just kind of planning for the future at this point.”
@Sam_Knowles00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.