How UTA art students are finding their muse during the COVID-19 pandemic

During the school year, fine arts master student Hallee Turner could often be found in the UTA art studios. Turner liked her space on campus, and the studios were nice.
But since campus shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Turner has found it hard to maintain her routine.
“Typically, at least most weekdays, we'd be in there for some length of time either, you know, painting or sketching or doing something to that extent,” Turner said. “So it's been a real bummer, not having that space to just kind of go to whenever.”
The loss of her workspace has impacted the amount she can paint, but it’s just one of several problems detering Turner from creating during quarantine.
“I'm trying to kind of keep up with drawing and oil pastels,” Turner said. “It's kind of hard to keep up with that amount of painting. Especially because I'm eventually going to run out of paint.”
For that reason, and because Amazon’s wait times have reached several weeks, Turner said she has to ration what paint she has left.
This also creates a second problem for Turner, who prefers to go big. Her previous pieces were portraits scaling four feet by six feet, she said, and it’s been a discouraging adjustment switching to smaller works.
Turner (@hallee_turner_art on Instagram) has always preferred to paint portraits in oil, all the way back since sophomore year of high school, she said.
“I've just always painted heads, and no one's really made me stop,” Turner said. “I think it's about collecting these images, so a lot of them are like family or other students around me who I just have access to.”
As a master’s student, Turner also teaches a 2-D design class, and between those responsibilities and the current world situation, she’s getting less time for art than she’d thought.
“It seems like we have nothing but time, but it's just, it's surprisingly a little bit harder,” Turner said. “Adapting to everything being online is surprisingly time-consuming.”
Another student who’s learned that being at home all day isn’t necessarily a guarantee of time for art is visual communication design junior Madeline Cady.
Cady (@musemaddie.design on Instagram) makes digital art on Illustrator or Procreate, she said, and her style varies because she’s always experimenting.
“Before quarantine I was still making art regularly for my class projects,” Cady said. “Here and there I would have a few freelancing gigs, and I was just starting to enjoy printmaking as well. In my free time I was, and still am, coming up with tattoo ideas and sketching those out.”
Now Cady has more free time, but she doesn’t feel as productive at home as she does on campus, she said.
“Adjusting to all these quarantine changes was difficult at first,” Cady said. “I feel like I’m a lot more productive if I push through and stay on campus to get all of my work done, so having to adjust and figure out a workspace at home was a challenge.”
For Cady, another challenge was the situation itself.
“During the two weeks of spring break I drew and sketched constantly on my iPad to stay distracted from the news,” Cady said. “I definitely have more personal projects in the works now than I did before.”
Those works are a silver lining for Cady, who said making art has been therapeutic for her in this time and has helped her stay motivated and sane in past weeks.
“I really enjoy designing for a purpose,” Cady said. “Creating something that is able to connect or relate with an audience, whether that’s a poster, publication or illustration.”
Similarly to Cady, graphic design junior Briana Jackson works both digitally and as a photographer and posts her work on Instagram (@_briartiste_).
Jackson, who makes ’80s-inspired works, said that she’s loved the decade since she was six.
“There's just something,” she said. “Maybe it's the most creative decade, I don't know. I'm just like, I have an interest in past things. I'd like to know where things are made and come from, so I watch old movies.”
Jackson was homeschooled, she said, and since her dad was an architect, she was always inspired and encouraged to pursue art. She’s been using Photoshop to draw since the age of 12, and being at home again isn’t going to stop her from improving her craft.
“I'm making a lot of illustrations on my own, and I'm just the type of person who wants to get better at what I'm doing,” Jackson said. “So I'll sit there and just out of nothing, start doing something.”
Making art has actually helped Jackson stay motivated during quarantine, she said, and provides more opportunities for practice.
“I’m a person, I need to stay busy or I'll be doing nothing,” Jackson said. “So I figured art is the best way to do that, and it will help you improve anyways, so why not? It’s like a double-thumbs up basically.”
@Sam_Knowles00
